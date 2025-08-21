Serena Williams Join Rare Club With Charles Barkley & Oprah Winfrey as She Speaks About GLP-1

In the tough world of professional sports and celebrity, it can be a tough, emotional decision to turn to GLP-1 medications. It comes with a lot of personal vulnerability and the worry about what others might think. For an athlete like Serena Williams, who has always been about unmatched discipline and a “no shortcuts” mindset, admitting to using such a drug is a big deal. She recently became part of a unique and expanding group of public figures, like Oprah Winfrey and Charles Barkley, who have been candidly sharing their experiences with these medications.

They’re not seeing it as a quick fix, but rather as an essential resource for their health. This change marks an important cultural moment, taking the discussion from just weight loss to a broader conversation about metabolic health, genetics, and the intricate challenges our bodies encounter after big life events like having a baby.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the American tennis legend said, “GLP-1 helped me enhance everything that I was already doing — eating healthy and working out, whether it was as a professional athlete at the top level of tennis or just going to the gym every day. So I think that it’s important for everyone to hear my story. And I feel like there’s a lot of people that can relate.”

Serena Williams has been clear about how, even though she followed all the right steps—sticking to a strict workout routine and eating healthy after having her daughters—her body just isn’t reacting the way it used to. She talked about hitting this frustrating wall where the scale just wouldn’t move, which was totally new for her as a woman who had relied on her body to win 23 Grand Slam titles. She faced a tough battle, especially with real health issues like a family history of diabetes and some serious joint pain that she thinks might have held her back from winning later on in her career.

The tennis legend didn’t make the decision to use a GLP-1 medication, specifically Zepbound, through the telehealth company Ro, without careful thought. It came from a real need after trying all the natural options first. Williams has seen some amazing changes, both in how they look and how they feel. She’s dropped 31 pounds in the last eight months. What really matters more than the number on the scale is how she feels.

Williams said, “I feel great. I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally.” She points out that it was never about fitting into a specific look; it was about getting to a place where her body felt like hers again and she was healthy. She’s taking on the role of an ambassador for Ro, which is a company her husband has invested in.

This is all part of a bigger effort to change the way people think about these medications and to present them as valid options for managing health. Williams has been pretty open lately about using GLP-1, which is a big deal. She’s not alone, though; a whole bunch of athletes and celebrities have shared their own experiences with these medications too. They share a variety of reasons for seeking help, whether it’s dealing with health issues or tackling weight concerns, and together, they help break down the stigma around these treatments.

Serena Williams isn’t the first one to open up about this

Charles Barkley, the NBA Hall of Famer and sports broadcaster, has been pretty open about using Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to help him shed around 60 pounds. Barkley pointed out that his main focus was on health, saying, “It’s been amazing,” and sharing his goal of living a longer, healthier life after dropping from 352 pounds to 290. He’s backing this as part of a larger partnership with the telehealth company Ro, where he acts as an ambassador. He believes these drugs can be helpful for managing weight, especially when you pair them with a good diet and exercise.

Similarly, Oprah Winfrey has made a difference in how people view GLP-1 medications. She hosted a prime-time special and opened up about her own experiences, which has helped change the conversation around them. She talked about the drugs, saying, “In my entire life, I never dreamed that we would be talking about medicines that are providing hope for people like me who have struggled for years with being overweight or with obesity.”

Furthermore, Oprah tackled the stigma directly, saying, “So I come to this conversation in the hope that we can start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment … to stop shaming other people for being overweight or how they chose to lose and not lose weight.”

Other celebrities have shared a mix of experiences, highlighting both the ups and downs. For example, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin have both shared that they’re using Mounjaro. Goldberg mentioned it helped her shed a lot of weight she gained from medication-related steroids, while Hostin pointed out that it also improved her cholesterol levels along with her weight loss.

So, according to what a lot of well-known individuals have said, GLP-1 drugs can help with health, but they do come with some possible downsides. Plus, everyone’s experience can vary quite a bit depending on their health situation and how closely they follow their doctor’s advice.