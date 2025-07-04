brand-logo
Serena Williams Matches LeBron James and Tiger Woods in Rare Feat as Husband Pays Tribute

BySupriyo Sarkar

Jul 3, 2025 | 10:23 PM EDT

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The season has shifted to the sacred grass of the All England Club, where a new generation now tests its mettle. But long before them, Serena Williams, the American titan, didn’t just play on grass; she ruled every surface the sport offered. With 23 G titles, surpassing Steffi Graf’s Open Era record, Serena carved her legacy into tennis history with unstoppable force. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, has long championed her greatness, famously wearing a shirt at the 2021 Australian Open reading “GREATEST FEMALE ATHLETE,” with the qualifier ‘FEMALE’ crossed out. Now, once again, even after the American tennis ace retired a long time back, the proud entrepreneur couldn’t resist sharing how his wife stands not just among tennis legends, but as a giant in the world’s sporting pantheon.

Just a couple of hours ago, an IG account named “On Mentel” dropped a graphic that instantly turned heads. With the caption, “through the Mentel App… Here’s what we found 🐐,” the image lit up feeds everywhere. It boldly stated, “This graphic of the greatest athletes ever inspired us… So we dug through Mantel to find signed memorabilia from the GOATs themselves.” The lineup? Pure greatness: Muhammad Ali, Michael Phelps, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Pele, Tiger Woods, and more.

As the post gained steam, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and proud husband of Serena Williams, shared it in his own Instagram stories. A silent nod to where Serena stands: right among the immortals.

(The story is emerging…)

Is Serena Williams the GOAT of all sports, not just tennis?

