Serena Williams Post Pregnancy Struggles Pushed Her to Weight Loss Medication She Never Wanted

Serena Williams has always been a trailblazer for women’s sports. The American legend has overcome all odds to become a role model for players across generations, from Naomi Osaka to Coco Gauff. Back in 2017, she gave birth to her first child, Olympia, in what was a wholesome personal moment for her and her family. Although Williams endured some difficult times during her pregnancy, she fought hard like she has done on the tennis court. Recently, she made a stunning revelation on her fitness journey after entering motherhood.

When Olympia was born, Williams was still at the peak of her career. That year, she had won the Australian Open before going on maternity leave. However, post-pregnancy, Williams put on weight and had to work hard to get back in shape to compete at the top level. Earlier today, she was involved in an interview with TODAY, during which she shared that she is in fact on a GLP-1 medication.

Talking about it, she said, “A lot of folks watching and listening can relate to this. A lot of people are wondering about my new fitness journey, and I thought it was important to come out and say it, I am on a GLP-1. After having my first kid with Olympia, and particularly after the second kid, I was never able to be at a healthy weight, and it’s something I suffered with, and a lot of women actually go through this. I always said for me personally, I feel like, you know what, after I had my kids and after I got a tad bit older, my body was missing something, no matter what I did, I was literally playing professional tennis. My coach was telling me, you have to lose weight, you have to lose weight.”

GLP-1 is a natural hormone in the body that helps in weight loss. With Williams struggling with weight issues post-pregnancy, she chose to be on GLP-1. “After giving birth to Olympia, the weight just did not come off. I was back on the court, in the gym and I wasn’t clean every single day without a little bit changes to my body and it was really so frustrating to see the skin always the same every single day. I made a choice to go on a GLP-1, and I am doing it,” Williams further added.

However, this wasn’t the only struggle that the American legend went through after her pregnancy. During an interview once, Williams even admitted that she wasn’t a good mother.

Emotional toll got the better of Serena Williams

Months after giving birth to Olympia, Williams returned to the tennis court. However, she was past her best days in the sport and struggled big time with form and fitness. At the 2018 Silicon Valley Classic, Williams suffered one of the worst defeats of her career, losing 6-1, 6-0 against Johanna Konta.

Subsequently, she admitted, “Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby.”

However, Williams has turned out to be an exceptional mother, spending quality time with her kids after her retirement. Like on the tennis court, she is a legend off the court as well!