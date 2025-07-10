Serena Williams Rallies Behind Sister Venus With a Powerful Message as She Shares Emotional Wimbledon Journey

Serena and Venus Williams burst onto the tennis scene in the 1990s, turning heads and collecting trophies. Their dad, Richard Williams, always said they were born to be champions. He wasn’t wrong. As Wimbledon nears its end this year, the sisters are looking back on the emotional highs and lows from their time on the famous grass courts.

In May, Venus revealed that she hasn’t officially retired just yet. She said she’s still open to returning, but only when it feels right. Since then, more details have emerged about what she’s been dealing with behind the scenes. In an interview with Self magazine, Venus talked about a health condition she’s kept private for years. The 7-time Grand Slam winner opened up about her long battle with uterine fibroids. She said the condition affected her tennis career, her health, and even her daily life for almost three decades.

In the interview, Venus shared how the symptoms became a constant struggle. The 45-year-old said, “I recall one year, it was 2016, and Serena was playing a Wimbledon final and incidentally we were in the doubles final which was happening just right after and I was trying to get ready and warm up for the doubles and I was just in so much pain. And then I tried to eat after, I couldn’t eat. And then I was at Serena’s match, just taking Advil, then I would switch to Tylenol, nothing would stop the pain.”

That year, despite the pain, the Williams sisters still lifted the Wimbledon doubles trophy. Venus didn’t let her condition stop her, even when it made every match harder. Now, Venus is using her platform to raise awareness about women’s health, hoping to help others get the care they deserve. She revealed that her concerns were often dismissed by doctors. “No one should have to go through this,” she said. “You don’t have to live this way.”

Her sister Serena, who has stood by her through every battle, showed her support by reposting the video on her Instagram Story and writing, “Super important for Health.”

This isn’t the first health challenge Venus has faced. In 2011, she was diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome, an autoimmune condition that causes fatigue and joint pain. Even through all that, Venus kept showing up and became one of the sport’s greatest players. And Serena has always had her back.

When Serena Williams changed her diet to support her sister Venus

Their bond has always been special. Last year, during a chat with Palazzo.ai, Serena shared how long they lived together and said, “A space is really special to me. It’s my home now. I moved out of my house with my sister, my younger sister, and we lived in the same house that we got when we were 18 years old until, like, late into our 30s.”

For those who don’t know, they lived in an 8,489-square-foot home in Palm Beach. They bought it in 1998 for £500,000 and stayed there through most of their careers. They were together until Serena’s daughter, Olympia, was born in 2017.

While they were roommates, the 23-time Grand Slam champion changed her entire diet just to make things easier for her sister. Back in 2012, Venus Williams had switched to more raw foods to help manage her symptoms. Serena decided to do the same. “I don’t want her to come home and see a piece of chicken and be like, ‘Oh, I want it,’ and she can’t have it. It would be like a stumbling block for her,” Serena said.

Even now, with Serena retired and Venus on a break from competition, their partnership lives on. The sisters are co-hosting a podcast on X filled with stories fans have never heard before. They’ve won matches, broken records, and made history. But their sisterhood has always been their strongest serve.