Serena Williams Reveals a Sport She Wishes She Had Tried, 2 Decades After Dominating Tennis

Serena Williams’ legendary career has forever been etched in tennis history. Such were her exploits on the court for nearly two decades that the American legend went on to become one of the greatest players of all time. Winning a whopping 23 major titles and spending 319 weeks as the World Number 1 is no mean feat, and Williams has several other records to her credit. Moreover, her love for tennis is unlike anyone else’s, and this can be seen from the fact that she misses playing the sport regularly three years after her retirement. Strangely enough, although she loves tennis, Williams wished that she had made a career in a unique sport.

During an interview last year, Williams opened up about the void in her life after retiring from tennis. She called time on her illustrious career at the 2022 US Open in front of her home crowd. After her retirement, Williams once stated, “It was all good when I was pregnant and now that I’m not anymore, I’m like, ‘Ohhh I miss it so much,'” showing her love for the sport. However, Williams now hopes that she could’ve actually taken up pillow fighting!

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the former World Number 1 shared a glimpse of her enjoying a pillow fight battle on TV. It was the Pillow Fight Championship match, and the American legend was glued to the TV set while enjoying the clash. Subsequently, she said, “I mean, how have I not been a pillow fighter? Look at this, this is amazing. Wow. Wow. Wow.”

Interestingly, this Championship came into existence just a few years back when two brothers, Steve and Paul Williams, launched it in 2021. Soon after, the sport began picking up steam and is beginning to gain traction in the United States. Although this sport wasn’t known during Serena Williams’ entry into professional tennis, who knows, she could foray into this sport anytime soon?

While Williams has long retired from tennis, her elder sister, Venus Williams, is still going strong. She will appear at the upcoming US Open, and Serena had a special 2-word remark for her ahead of her appearance in New York.

Serena Williams’ special praise for Venus Williams

At 45, Venus Williams will become one of the oldest players to step on the court in New York. A few days back, she received a wildcard entry into the tournament, which could mark her final appearance there. Although she has no plans to retire anytime soon, Williams is past her best, and with age not on her side, it could be the last time that she plays there.

Subsequently, Barbie made a wonderful move ahead of the tournament and the brand took to Instagram to announce, “A masterful match. Venus Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam champ and an advocate for gender pay equity in sports, serving greatness on and off the court! Now, Barbie is proud to honor Venus as the newest Inspiring Women doll, available at @MattelCreations and major retailers August 15.” Serena Williams was left in awe of this and reshared the post on her Instagram story while writing, “Love this.”

This goes to show the love and strong bond that the two sisters share. Further, Serena will be rooting for her elder sister in New York and will go all out to make sure that she has a special time there.