Serena Williams Reveals Diet Struggles as Detox Journey Takes Painful Turn

In a recent interview, Serena Williams admitted, “I still miss the sport like crazy.” That’s the 23-time Grand Slam champ for you, retired, but never really off the court in spirit. These days, her battles aren’t on the baseline but in her daily routines. The American tennis icon keeps her competitive edge alive by staying fit and mindful of her lifestyle. While she still enjoys comfort foods, like roast chicken and fries or spicy ramen noodles with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters Olympia and Adira, she saves them for special occasions. Fitness continues to be a major part of her life, even without the pressure of titles and trophies.

Serena Williams is a big fan of home workouts. She’s often seen cycling, sprinting, or just staying active. In an interview with Vogue, she said, “I don’t necessarily want a trainer in my room or in the gym with me, so just having the Tonal trainers is a relief. It’s just something different from what I’ve been doing for the past 20-plus years, and it’s refreshing. But I definitely listen to my body. My favorite type of cardio is running.”

The 43-year-old also recently gave fans a glimpse into her diet journey. In an Instagram story, she revealed she was on a detox plan. “Alright, I am on Day 4 of detox. I had a headache on Day 3, but today I don’t have a headache. I actually have body aches. So today I have this tapioca thing. I don’t really ask questions, I just eat.”

She’s honest about the ups and downs of this lifestyle. At the start of 2024, Williams posted a lighthearted reel about trying to fit into an old favorite: a Valentino denim skirt. “This cool Valentino skirt I wore while pregnant,” she said. “I thought, once the belly was gone, I’d fit into it—but nope. This is my goal. I should be there by now, but I got distracted… Houston, we have a problem!” The skirt wouldn’t go past her thighs.

Fast-forward to later in the year, and mission accomplished! She slipped into the skirt with ease, sat on the floor, and beamed. “I did it!” she exclaimed in the now-viral video, which she captioned, “The ‘Jean Skirt’ finale ✨.” The reel was more than just a fashion win; it marked the triumph of a determined fitness journey.

That same grit and perseverance is what defined her tennis career, too. So when asked about her biggest moment on the court, Serena Williams didn’t point to a dramatic final, a gold medal, or a career milestone. Instead, she chose something that amazed even her.

Serena Williams picks out the biggest win of her career

Serena Williams singled out the 2017 Australian Open, when she won a Grand Slam while nine weeks pregnant with her first daughter, Olympia. The American tennis legend didn’t drop a single set during the tournament and defeated her sister Venus in the final. She was 35 years old.

This win was her 23rd Grand Slam title. It also turned out to be her last. But for many, and clearly for Serena herself, it’s one of the most extraordinary feats in tennis history.

Today, she’s 43, a mother of two, and the founder of Serena Ventures, her own venture capital firm. She continues to push boundaries, this time in boardrooms instead of on center court.

Her story proves that whether it’s business, motherhood, or squeezing into a stubborn skirt, Serena Williams never backs down from a challenge. How many champions can say their greatest win came with a baby on the way?