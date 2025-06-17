Serena Williams Reveals Grand Slam Hassle Behind Game-Changing Venture

For the iconic Serena Williams, slowing down simply isn’t in her DNA; it’s a fierce rhythm that drives her soul. With 23 GS titles under her belt, this powerhouse kept surging forward when most would hang up their rackets. From ruling the court to conquering the world of venture capital with Serena Ventures, and now igniting the beauty scene with Wyn Beauty, Serena plays by her own rules. But amid all this triumph, you may wonder: Why launch a beauty empire after ruling tennis? Well, Serena has the answer for you now.

On 2nd April 2024, Williams’ cosmetics powerhouse, Wyn Beauty, exploded into 680 Ulta stores, a vivid collection crafted in collaboration with Good Glamm Group and Ulta. But this isn’t just about selling products in the first place; it’s a legacy in motion, a powerful chorus in a world eager for reinvention.

The cosmetics industry was already soaring, and Wyn hopped on that trajectory with a mission. The collection crossed its 1st anniversary recently, marking a triumph for Serena’s business acumen. And interestingly, the idea of conquering this whole new court came to her on the one that was already under her rule.

Recently, the superstar opened up on her official X handle, letting the world in on the powerful why behind her own beauty empire. “I created @WYNbeauty because I couldn’t find makeup that matched my energy. I mean, if your concealer can’t survive a Grand Slam and a PTA meeting, what are we even doing? #WYNBEAUTY” the 43-year-old boldly declared, igniting a spark for countless women who demanded more from their cosmetics.

In fact, in true Serena style, she marked Wyn Beauty’s 1st anniversary with a two-day pop-up event in LA on April 11 and 12, a rich, shimmering celebration of her trailblazing journey. Speaking to Shopify, she opened up about the moment the idea struck her: “The moment I knew I wanted to start WYN was when I was in the locker room at Wimbledon and I was putting sun cream in my hand and then I was putting foundation and I was mixing it together to make my own skin tint.”

She also challenged herself further, wondering, “I thought, ‘I need to have something in my color. Also need to have this product. Is there a way I could use this while I’m playing or while I’m just using it all 24 hours throughout the day?” That spark ignited a powerful mission, a mission to conquer not just the court but an industry that hadn’t been inclusive enough.

“That’s when I knew it didn’t exist, and I needed to create something new. We’ve been doing this for over seven years. This is our one-year anniversary.” Bursting with color, the pop-up featured a shade-matching station offering 36 shades to ensure everyone found their perfect match—a testament to her commitment to inclusivity.

Naturally, this journey required sacrifice, and as Wyn passed the first marker, Serena juggled her role as a mother with her business ambitions.

Serena Williams opens up on the cost of success

Serena Williams has always worn her heart on her sleeve, especially when it comes to her greatest love: her children. In November 2024, the queen of the court opened up honestly, “I am obsessed with my children. I spend all day with them. I have my schedule or my work schedule, like my whole life is like ok, being with Olympia, being with Adira.” But while her entrepreneurial venture, Wyn Beauty, skyrockets, the sacrifices cut deep.

Speaking to People Magazine while at the Wyn Beauty pop-up event in Los Angeles, Williams, who now resides in Florida, reflected on the painful reality of juggling business and motherhood. “Yeah, it definitely costs a lot.” “I’m here [in California] without my kids, and that’s a big cost for me because I spend a lot of time with my children, and they’re very attached to me, which a part of me loves. So, it’s always some cost.” The powerful trailblazer finds herself separated from the two greatest anchors in her life, Olympia Ohanian, 7, and Adira, 1, in service of a mission that ignites her soul.

Williams also made it clear that the price of her success isn’t measured in dollar signs, but in years, moments, and memories. “My whole life I’ve had to kind of weigh, like, ‘If I wanna win a championship, well what is that going to cost me?’” she said. “It’s going to cost me time with my family, it’s going to cost me friends, it’s going to cost me relationships. And they’re very expensive. You have to decide if it’s worth it for you.”

Business might be tough, but it’s a powerful form of expression for a woman who has already conquerable countless obstacles. So while the sacrifices cut deep, the legacy she’s building, a future made on her own terms, is a powerful story in the making.