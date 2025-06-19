Serena Williams Reveals Major Update With Venus as Ex-Coach Lands Historic Spot

The Williams sisters are trading their rackets for microphones this summer. Venus and Serena Williams just announced their latest project, a video podcast that will be streaming on the social media platform X this fall. This isn’t just another celebrity podcast. The sisters will co-host the show, where they’ll sit down with “visionaries, creators and rulebreakers passionate about shattering the status quo,” according to a media release. The goal? To give fans “a front-row seat into their playful banter and undeniable bond.” And while fans couldn’t be more excited, her ex-coach is also highly anticipating this collaboration.

Serena and Venus said in a joint statement to ‘Variety’, “We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot.” They added, “This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was recently seen talking about the podcast on stage at Sports Beach, alongside X CEO Linda Yaccarino. She shared this update on X with the caption, “FYI: I was on stage with the CEO of @X @lindayaX at Sports Beach to announce my new video podcast with @Venuseswilliams. Launching this fall. Stay tuned❗️” Rennae Stubbs, Serena William’s former coach dropped a comment that read, “Booked!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Stubbs was in Serena’s corner during her emotional farewell run at the 2022 US Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champ reached the third round before bowing out of professional tennis. There’s more to the Australian doubles champion’s excitement than just support.She’s got podcasting experience of her own. Stubbs currently hosts the “Rennae Stubbs Podcast,” where she chats with tennis players and friends about everything from sports to life and love. So who knows, maybe she’ll even guest-star on the Williams sisters’ show!

Serena, on the other hand, seems ready to go all in as she promises nothing but the truth!

Serena Williams and Venus Williams ready to serve the “unfiltered” truth

Together, Venus and Serena Williams have claimed 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals in doubles. Their legacy as a duo is unmatched. Honesty is something they’ve carried since day one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if you think this is just another tennis recap show, think again. X shared that Serena and Venus have nearly 12 million followers combined. Serena alone is mentioned more than 5,000 times per day on the platform. That’s not just influence, that’s digital dominance.

Their choice to collaborate with X also puts them in a growing lineup of original creators on the platform.The Williams podcast joins other X Originals, like “Khloé in Wonder Land” hosted by Khloé Kardashian. That series focuses on weekly conversations with people who inspire her most. X also streamed WNBA games during the 2024 season, pulling in 5 million viewers.

But there’s something different about the Williams sisters’ project. In a post on X, she teased what to expect: “The world’s not ready for the real conversations @Venuseswilliams and I are going to pull out on our podcast. Don’t be scared… This isn’t just tennis, it’s our unfiltered truth. #SisterTalk #XOriginals #Sports”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Serena and Venus are back, this time, with mics in hand and nothing off-limits. The court may be behind them, but their story is far from over. Are you ready to hear the unfiltered truth straight from the sisters themselves?