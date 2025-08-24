Serena Williams Reveals Surprising Moment That Ended Her 15-Year Rift With Maria Sharapova

When Maria Sharapova trounced Serena Williams at the Wimbledon Final as a 17-year-old in 2004, tennis fans immediately knew it was the start of one of the most scintillating rivalries in sports history. But since that fateful match, the two emphatic stars have met 22 times, with Williams bagging the win in 20 of those matches. Naturally, Sharapova always felt like her feud with the American was something that defined her own career.

“Serena Williams has marked the heights and the limits of my career — our stories are intertwined,” wrote the retired Russian in her memoir. Over the years, the two former tennis stars became closer. And the culmination of that budding relationship was seen in all its glory on Saturday when Williams inducted Sharapova to the tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. In her speech, the 23x Grand Slam winner explained why it was only normal for her to do the honors.

In a YouTube upload from August 23 by the official International Tennis Hall of Fame, Serena Williams could be heard, unable to stop throwing laurels at her “former rival, former fan and forever friend,” Maria Sharapova. In her speech, the 43-year-old tennis legend went on to note how the two of them slowly bonded over time and away from the court. Williams knew fans were pleasantly surprised to see her being the one to introduce her fiercest rival to the HoF, and she wanted to “address the elephant in the room.”

“How did we get here? How did I get her number? How did all of this happen? How did we go from the Wimbledon finals to this, me introducing her to the Hall of Fame?” smiled Williams on the podium. Citing how they met at the Met Gala on several occasions, which Sharapova regularly hosts, Serena said, “Here’s the thing: if you’re an athlete, you try to find other athletes in the room. And because you know each other and you’re on the grind, year after year, Maria and I found ourselves at the same tables, at the same events, talking to each other.” Slowly, but surely, the ice started to break.

via Getty LONDON – JULY 3: Maria Sharapova of Russia poses with her trophy after she won against Serena Williams of USA (R) in the ladies final match at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on July 3, 2004 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in LondonSharapova won 6-1 6-4. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“With no Grand Slams match the next day, our guards were down. Little by little, we started seeing each other differently. One year of small talk, another year was real conversation. And one day it just clicked,” Williams, beaming, revealed how she became close buddies with Sharapova. From 2004 to 2019, the two have made each other’s lives miserable on the tennis court, but it does look like now they’ve successfully put those intense years of rivalry in their rearview mirrors.

