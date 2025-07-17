Serena Williams Shocks Fans, Ending Body Transformation Rumors: ‘Y’all Can Stop Trolling’

American legend Serena Williams has been in much news of late regarding her stunning body transformation. Nearly three years after quitting tennis, the 23-time Grand Slam champion still loves workouts and keeping herself fit. A few days back, she dropped glimpses of her toned body as she shared selfies of herself in the gym. The American legend showed off her sculpted abs as she looked fitter than ever. Hours ago, Williams dropped another set of her vacation pictures, and the fans couldn’t keep calm watching her intense fitness level.

The former World Number 1 has been on vacation with her family and friends in Europe. Earlier today, she shared some snaps on a yacht with a burgee of the Real Club Náutico de Palma (Palma Yacht Club) in Mallorca. Williams looked gorgeous in a blue swimsuit as she showed off her toned body. “Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight. But we starting here,” Williams wrote, as she had a gala time out there.

Even as Williams shared glimpses of her peak fitness levels, her gym selfies caused a lot of a stir online over her weight loss. The American legend was trolled for looking unrecognizable after shedding a lot of weight and putting on a toned body. Nonetheless, her recent vacation pics ended that debate and won over the fans as she looked stunning in the blue outfit.

Serena Williams leaves fans drooling with her vacation pics

Throughout her career, Williams’ physical appearance has been much talked about. Be it her unique outfits or her toned body, the American legend often receives scrutiny over these subjects. However, when Williams shared her recent vacation pics, fans couldn’t take their eyes off her and buried the trolls over her body transformation. One of the fans wrote, “No y’all can stop trollin. Do you see how her thighs are still there! Now go workout,” supporting the American legend over her intense body transformation.

On the other hand, one of the fans had contrasting thoughts on her recent transformation. “This picture one of you looks great! I got scared from the workout picture… maybe it was filtered. Because too skinny is not good. You look beautiful always and with power to go with it,” said the fan, who loved Williams’ old self and not her toned figure. Nonetheless, many fans wanted to know the secret of Williams suddenly shedding weight to put on a toned figure. Another Instagram user said, “Serena tell me your secret, you looks awesome.” The fan was impressed to see Williams in a blue outfit, enjoying her vacation with her family and friends.

However, this isn’t the first time that Williams has left her fans stunned with her vacation pictures. One fan noted that she has been going on for a couple of decades, saying, “She’s in her sexy phase…been going on for 20+ years.” With her recent transformation, Williams looks fitter than ever, something that the fans can look forward to and take cues from her. Lastly, her intense body transformation also left some fans feeling that she’s going to make a comeback to tennis. One of the fans questioned, “I smell a comeback?” With Williams maintaining her fitness levels, there is no doubt that she can come back strongly on the tennis court.

With Williams enjoying the time of her life with her close ones, it is unlikely that she’ll return to the sport. Nonetheless, she keeps her fans engaged with amazing glimpses of her colorful personal life.