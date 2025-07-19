Serena Williams Sparks Wild US Open Speculation After Shocking Court Return

Back in August 2022, Serena Williams penned an emotional farewell in Vogue, marking the end of a legendary 27-year journey. “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” she wrote, choosing instead to call it “evolution.” As she waved goodbye at the US Open with tears in her eyes, the tennis world stood still. But now, nearly three years later, a recent video of her hitting the court has fans buzzing with wild hope. She hasn’t hinted at a comeback, not yet. Still, the spark is back, and her believers are daring to dream: could there be one last roar from the Queen at the last slam of this year? What are the fans saying?

Just as she began, Serena Williams ended her career with a fierce battle. In what became the final, unforgettable chapter of her trailblazing career, Serena stood just one tie-break away from defying fate once more. The energy inside Arthur Ashe Stadium was electric, a roar that honored every swing, every point, every ounce of will she summoned in that epic farewell.

Her last win came in the second round of the 2022 US Open, toppling second seed Anett Kontaveit. But in her final match, a three-hour battle against Ajla Tomljanovic, Serena clawed at the edges of possibility, never letting go until the very last ball.

That moment was not just an ending: it was a reckoning with a life devoted to greatness. The four-time Olympic gold medalist poured her heart out on Instagram days earlier: “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun.” It was a countdown no one wanted to hear, but all had to respect.

After the final point, Serena broke down as she thanked her army: coaches, fans, and family, but above all, she honored her sister. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you, Venus,” she said, voice trembling. Even in farewell, she couldn’t close the door completely. When asked about a comeback, her answer lingered in the air: “I don’t think so, but you never know.”

And now, almost three years later, that “never” has a heartbeat. In a stunning twist, Serena lit up her Instagram by posting a video of herself back on court. The backhand? Still deadly. The forehand? Still fierce. The music? “Still D.R.E.” And the message? “Still Serena.” The post exploded across platforms, and Tennis Channel’s X page summed it up perfectly: “Serena Williams back on a tennis court. Things you love to see. 🥹👑”

As the 2025 US Open creeps into focus, fans are losing their minds. That one practice clip: those smooth strokes, that unmistakable swag, has sparked wild speculation. Could Serena dare to dance under the New York lights again? Could the Queen return for one final royal encore?

Fans wildly speculate Serena Williams’ shocking US Open return

As soon as Tennis Channel’s clip of Serena Williams hitting the court again went public, fans flooded the internet with electric excitement. One fan lit the fuse, writing, “2025 US Open wildcard. Book it.” Another gushed, “I’m not exaggerating she could un-retire and probably make the quarterfinals at the US Open this year.”

And honestly? That fire isn’t far-fetched. From what we saw in the video, those clean backhands, effortless forehands, and crisp footwork, Serena looks battle-ready. Still training hard in the shadows, the six-time US Open champion seems as fierce as ever.

Let’s not forget, Serena shares the Open Era record for most US Open singles titles with the legendary Chris Evert. And history has shown us that greatness doesn’t always operate on a timeline. Martina Navratilova won a Grand Slam mixed doubles title just weeks before her 50th birthday. Gail Falkenberg, now 78, made headlines at 69 by winning a pro match. If legends like them could write a final chapter that no one expected, why not Serena? Why not now?

But then, the chatter took a beautiful twist. Attention quickly turned to another iconic name: Venus Williams. As Serena’s sister dazzled during the Roland Garros coverage, fans started dreaming bigger. “Can we maybe dream a ladies’ double with Venus at USO??” one fan asked. Another speculated, “Maybe she is going to play doubles with Venus in US Open… probably Venus goodbye tournament.” One more chimed in, “My US Open doubles prediction with Venus Williams seeming more likely 🤭.”

Venus, now 45, hasn’t played since the 2024 Miami Open and hasn’t won a match since 2023. Still, she hasn’t officially retired. A final ride at Flushing Meadows alongside Serena? It could be the poetic ending fans have always craved.

And just when you thought the speculation couldn’t climb higher, another fan dropped the ultimate bombshell: “I’d just about guarantee she’s going to come back at some time to have a crack at breaking Margaret Court’s record.” That record? The holy grail of 24 Grand Slam singles titles: one Serena trails by just one.

In women’s singles, Court’s record stretches across both the amateur and Open eras. Serena holds the most in the Open Era, with 23. And even in 2022, she didn’t hide what it meant to her: “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Obviously I do. But day-to-day, I’m really not thinking about her. If I’m in a Slam final, then yes, I’m thinking about that record. Maybe I thought about it too much, and that didn’t help.”

So, now here we are. One video. One spark. One moment that turned the whole tennis world on its head. Could it be that Serena isn’t finished yet? Could this be the start of the greatest encore in sports history?

The timing’s right, the buzz is deafening, and the court still seems to call her name. If “Still Serena” is more than a clever post, if it’s a battle cry, then tennis may not have seen the last roar from its fiercest lioness.