Serena Williams Spotted Trying New Sport Amidst Venus Williams’ Plea

Serena Williams is a multifaceted personality. Be it enthralling fans on the tennis court or gracing the red carpet, she is a champion in every aspect. Apart from her sporting adventures, the American legend has also built a massive business empire through investments in various fields. While most of the athletes go easy after their retirement, Serena Williams is refusing to slow down, even years after bidding adieu to the sport. Recently, she showed off her adventure in a new sport after receiving a wish from her elder sister, Venus Williams.

Venus is currently in Washington, where she is playing in the Citi Open. The 45-year-old has reached the second round after a well-deserved win over Peyton Stearns. During an interview there, Venus wished for Serena’s return to the court, saying, “I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here. Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her. But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”

While Serena has been very obedient to her elder sister throughout these years, she partly defied Venus’ wish and even surprised her fans by trying her hand at a new sport. In the clip that she shared on her Instagram story, Serena can be seen playing mini basketball. Unlike tennis, Serena failed to net most of the balls and accepted that she was poor at basketball. Williams wrote, “Mini hoops, major flop. Thank goodness, I picked up a racket instead of a basketball. Pops really understood the assignment.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Tennis: Wimbledon, Jun 28, 2022 London, United Kingdom Serena Williams USA during her first round match against Harmony Tan FRA on day two at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports, 28.06.2022 22:16:22, 18608819, tennis, Serena Williams, Wimbledon PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSusanxMullanex 18608819

AD

Although Serena has been poor in basketball, she was linked with the sport earlier this year. The American legend became a part-owner of the WNBA franchise Toronto Tempo. This new team is a part of the WNBA expansion and will begin its journey next season. Meanwhile, Venus’ wish still could get fulfilled, as Serena has never played down that request. She even once made a positive statement about her comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Serena Williams make a comeback?

When the American legend retired in 2022, she left behind a massive void to fill. The tennis world had gotten used to Serena dominating her opponents on the court, and her retirement was an emotional moment for the entire tennis world. Although age is not on her side, Williams could still consider making a comeback if her past interview becomes true.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about her comeback, Serena Williams once stated, “I think as long as I’m healthy, that’s always going to be in the back, back, back, back, back, back, back of my mind. I stay fit. I stay healthy. When I’m watching, it’s like, Okay, well, you could be out there too.”

Moreover, she has her elder sister Venus Williams to look up to for motivation. At 45, she is still going strong on the tour and outclassing her opponents. Do you think that Serena could make a return to tennis in the future? Let us know your views in the comments below.