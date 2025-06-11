Serena Williams Stands to Reveal “Unfiltered Truth” with Sister Venus in a Bold Move

Winning a Grand Slam is every tennis player’s dream. But winning 23 singles titles and 14 doubles titles with your sister? That’s something only Serena Williams can claim. After the success of the Oscar-nominated King Richard, a film they helped bring to life as executive producers alongside their half-sister Isha Price, the Williams sisters are back with another deeply personal project. Only this time, they’re not working behind the scenes. They’re stepping in front of the camera and stepping up to the mic. And they are offering nothing but the truth.

The legendary tennis siblings Serena Williams and Venus Williams are launching a new video podcast, set to debut this August on X. Both sisters will co-host the show, which is described as a mix of guest interviews and authentic conversations with “visionaries, creators, and rulebreakers passionate about shattering the status quo.” And yes, fans can expect more than just tennis talk. According to the official press release, the podcast promises a front-row seat to the sisters’ “playful banter and undeniable bond.” And if you’re wondering just how much buzz they generate, on X alone, 86% of all digital mentions and 92% of all social mentions about the sisters happen right there on the platform.

Of course, Serena gave her followers a heads-up. In her signature no-holds-barred style, the 23-time Grand Slam champion tweeted, “The world’s not ready for the real conversations @Venuseswilliams and I are going to pull out on our podcast. Don’t be scared… This isn’t just tennis, it’s our unfiltered truth. #SisterTalk #XOriginals #Sports”

This podcast marks the duo’s debut in the creator space under the X Originals banner, but it’s not the first time someone in the family has partnered with the platform. Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, premiered his reality series The Offseason on X in Fall 2024. The show follows 11 National Women’s Soccer League players as they train, live, and hang out in Miami over two weeks.

Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, isn’t new to podcasting either. His show, Business Dad, featured conversations with successful men across different fields, all about navigating the highs of their careers while being present fathers.

Venus Williams has had training in stepping up to the mic. Though she hasn’t officially retired from tennis, she recently took on a fresh role as the lead analyst for TNT Sports during their 2025 French Open coverage. It was her first major move into broadcasting, and a natural fit for someone who’s lived and breathed the game for decades.

While we will get an extra dose of the unabashed truth, we will also get a view into their unbreakable bond.

Serena Williams opens up on “codependent” relationship with Venus Williams

No matter what they’re doing, be it tennis, business, or podcasting, it all seems to circle back to their unshakeable bond. As their childhood coach Rick Macci once recalled, “They were like two peas in a pod at 11 and 10, holding hands, sharing snacks, skipping together—and in many ways they’re still like that.”

That closeness isn’t just childhood nostalgia. It’s still present. In an interview with Glamour last year, Serena Williams said, “Some things never change. I don’t even want to not be codependent with her. I love her. I don’t want our lives to ever be separate.” She went on, “You really rely on having someone else out there. And Venus was there, and who else was going to relate to me? We were successful, and we were Black. We leaned on each other.”

Serena and Venus have already redefined what’s possible in sport. Now, they’re setting out to redefine what it means to be open, honest, and unfiltered in the public eye. Will you be tuning in when the Williams sisters speak their truth?