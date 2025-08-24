Serena Williams Turns Heads With Venus-Inspired Remark on Maria Sharapova at Hall of Fame Ceremony

In what is probably already one of the top ten moments in tennis history, Serena Williams has just presented her long time rival Maria Sharapova with the honour of being inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. In fact, Sharapova had personally asked Williams if she would do the honours when she had found out earlier in the year about the induction. It is a huge turning point for women’s tennis, when the two ‘rivals’ who the world had pitted against each other, are finally taking control of the narrative, and how!

Williams’ speech was emotional from the get-go. In fact, from the very moment she stepped up onto the podium, years of one of the most talked about rivalries in women’s tennis were thrown back into the spotlight, with Williams’ saying straight off the bat, “All right, surprise, I know I’m probably the last person you would be expecting to see here tonight.” However, from there, she only built on the transformation of this relationship and how much respect the two have for each other today, she even went so far as to compare Sharapova to her own sister, Venus Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“And today, her biggest joy isn’t only a trophy it’s her son Theodore, she’s taken that same focus and that same fire and turned it into being a mum. She actually reminds me a lot of Venus and the more I get to know her the more I think about the things we share and what we can share in the future.” Williams said to an emotional Sharapova and crowd, “Maria is honest, she gets to the point quickly, she’s earnest, she’s loyal, she’s family oriented and at the core, she’s just a great person. If I didn’t know her better I’d think she could have been my sister. The yin to my yang, the calm to my storm, so don’t be surprised when I’m calling her with all the dramas in my life, because that’s what sisters do.” Williams concluded with the perfect turn of phrase to sum up the respect and ultimate love these two stars who have been touted as rivals for two decades now have for each other!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…