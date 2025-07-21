Serena Williams’ US Open Buzz Sparks Sister Venus’ Reveal on Comeback Plans

Venus Williams may be 45, but she’s far from done; her racket still sings with fire. After a grueling 16-month break and a serious health scare, the seven-time Grand Slam champ storms back into the spotlight at this week’s DC Open. Her spark reignited during a recent trip to Wimbledon, where memories met motivation. That stirring visit, fused with her deep, unshaken love for the game, pushed her to seize a wildcard into the Washington showdown, the fiery opener of the US Open hardcourt swing. Yet as Venus battles her way back, she stays cagey, as amid Serena Williams’ US Open rumors, Sister Venus shares a cryptic take.

In a stunning twist that rocked the tennis world, Serena Williams sent shockwaves across social media when she dropped an unexpected video on IG a couple of days ago. There she was, back on court. The backhand? Razor-sharp. The forehand? Still packing thunder. The soundtrack? “Still D.R.E.” And her message? Unapologetically defiant: “Still Serena.”

The post exploded like wildfire, with fans and pundits alike losing their minds. Tennis Letter’s X page nailed the sentiment with a single line: “Serena Williams back on a tennis court. Things you love to see. 🥹👑” As if the fire needed more fuel, big sister Venus now takes center stage at the DC Open, and the whispers of a possible Williams reunion grow louder.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During a recent pre-tournament press conference in Washington, Venus was asked the million-dollar question: could Serena be gearing up for a comeback to join her on tour? The room leaned in. Venus, ever the composed queen, didn’t dodge the query but didn’t fan the flames either. “I don’t ask those questions. I don’t ask her that,” she began. What followed was raw, heartfelt honesty that peeled back layers of their unbreakable bond. “I’m her biggest fan. I never wanted her to retire. I knew she was retiring, and it took me time to come to terms with it. I was like, Why? I understood why.”

AD

via Getty MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 31: Venus Williams of the United States celebrates victory in her match against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands during day one of the WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Venus went on to recount the moment behind Serena’s return to the court, an unscripted, spontaneous hit session that spoke volumes. “But in any case, I think she came out there because actually I was actually hitting too. So she comes out and she hit, and then you know I had the hitters there and we were leaving and I was like, ‘You want to hit some more?’ They can say I’m done. So she hit like 15 or 20 minutes, and she could take six months off, and she clocks it clean.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s something untouchable about Serena’s presence, and Venus knows it better than anyone. “And you can’t teach that kind of talent. She’s just so good. So I don’t know what she’s going to do. I don’t ask those questions. I think we always hit the ball because that’s who we are.” That line hit like a lyric, etched with identity, strength, and legacy.

Venus didn’t stop there. She continued with a knowing nod to Serena’s fitness goals: “We’re always hitting quite frankly, it’s great cardio and you get, you know, great legs and great arms from tennis, quiet as it’s kept. So, you know, obviously that’s part of her goal, too, is to stay in shape.” It’s not just the court, it’s the culture they were born into, the rhythm that never really leaves them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And then came the gut-punch of sisterly love, the kind that transcends trophies. “But, I mean, I keep saying to my team, the only thing that would make this better is if she were here. Like, we always did everything together. So, of course, I miss her, but if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let you all know.” Venus may be the one suiting up in DC, but Serena’s shadow, powerful, graceful, and unshakably present, is right there beside her.

(The story is emerging…)