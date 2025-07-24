Serena Williams & Venus Williams Didn’t Make the Mistake a Lot of WTA Players Don’t Think About

At 45, most sporting superstars call an end to their careers and enjoy their retirement life. However, Venus Williams has other plans. The American legend loves the sport so much that she made a comeback after more than a year. And boy, didn’t she do it in style after defeating Peyton Stearns? The former World Number 1 dominated the match right from the word go and defeated her compatriot in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. As Williams made a winning comeback, one of her old interviews cropped up, and she revealed her biggest fear after quitting tennis.

With the American legend away from the tennis court for a long time, rumors began to spread about her retirement. Although Williams was quick to shrug off those rumors, her interview with Oprah Winfrey went viral, where she spoke about how life would be after retirement. Williams was accompanied by her younger sister Serena during the interview, and the two made an interesting revelation about their post-retirement plans.

Venus began by saying, “To stay interested in tennis, I have to mix it up with other things.” Subsequently, Serena interrupted her and said, “We get bored quickly. A lot of players have a myopic view, but we know tennis can last only so long. After their careers, a lot of stars say, “What should I do now?” Then they realize there’s no money left. We’ve always had something to fall back on.” Despite this, Williams always had a big fear related to her retirement. “One of our biggest fears is ending up having to struggle and mop floors,” she added.

While Williams is still going strong on the WTA Tour, Serena Williams retired from the sport back in 2022. Nonetheless, Venus wants her to return to tennis, saying, “We always did everything together, so of course I miss her. But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”

Amid her return to the sport, Williams was asked if she ever contemplated retiring. The American legend reflected on her scary injuries, which threatened her career.

Venus Williams wanted to retire?

The 45-year-old was last seen in action at the Miami Open last year before her winning return at the Citi Open. Although she was winless for a long time, coupled with her injuries, Williams had the determination in her to make a comeback. During an interview, she was asked if she ever thought of quitting the sport.

Williams said, “My health journey was very scary. This time a year ago I was preparing to go to surgery and there was no way for me to play tennis or play the US Open. Those things weren’t even on my mind; I was just trying to get healthy and then after that I just took that time… I wanted to try and play sooner, but I couldn’t. So, in any case, here I am. But things really change in a year. They really do.”

Meanwhile, Williams isn’t done yet. If things go well, she could be seen in action at the US Open next month. The American legend would hope to have one last laugh before she draws curtains on her illustrious career.