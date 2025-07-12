7 Records Iga Świątek Broke After Defeating Amanda Anisimova for Her 1st Wimbledon Title

Iga Świątek is on cloud nine at the moment. The Pole recorded her first title victory at the Wimbledon Championships, defeating Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash. While she was the favorite among the two to win the title, what was interesting was the way she defeated her American opponent. Świątek absolutely dominated the proceedings today, winning the final in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 in under an hour. In the process, Swiatek also broke several records.

Double-Bagel in a Major final: It was only the third time that a women’s singles Grand Slam final ended up in a double-bagel, with the last one being Steffi Graf’s victory over Natasha Zvereva in the 1988 French Open final. First major title on all three surfaces: Iga Świątek is the only active player to win a major women’s singles title on all three surfaces and the eighth woman in history. Fastest Wimbledon Ladies’ singles final in decades: Świątek’s win over Anisimova took just 57 minutes, making it the second-shortest final here. The quickest Ladies’ singles final at Wimbledon was in 1983 when Martina Navratilova defeated Andrea Jaeger in just 54 minutes. Iga Świątek’s perfect major final record: The Pole is 6-0 in the Grand Slam finals, extending her winning streak in big matches. Eighth consecutive first-time Wimbledon Champion: It was the eighth time that a new player was crowned as the champion in ladies’ singles, marking a unique streak in the tournament’s history. Świątek’s double-bagel record: It was the first time that a player winning her maiden title at Wimbledon had won the final by inflicting a double-bagel on her opponent. Świątek becomes first Pole to win Wimbledon ladies’ singles title: With her win over Anisimova, Iga Świątek became the first Polish woman to win a title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

via Imago Tennis – 2025 Wimbledon Championships – Womens Singles – 2nd round – Iga Swiatek v Caty McNally All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club – Thursday 3rd July 2025 Iga Swiatek of Poland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK

Meanwhile, this was Swiatek’s sixth Grand Slam title overall, becoming one of the most successful players from the current lot. At just 24, she already has 4 French Open titles and a title each at Wimbledon and the US Open, and still has a long way to go in her career. However, if she shows the form displayed today in the future, it would be no surprise to see Swiatek reach close to 20 major titles or even surpass that mark.

Even as Swiatek’s performance was widely cheered on by the fans today, she had a concerning point to make about the Wimbledon crowd. Swiatek made her feelings felt after lifting her maiden title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Iga Swiatek calls out disruptive crowd behavior at Wimbledon

It was a full house on the Centre Court today, with people turning out in large numbers to see a new Wimbledon champion being crowned. While the match was purely one-sided, the fans didn’t let the celebrations go loose, and sounds of champagne bottles opening were regularly heard during the match. Swiatek raised this point during the post-match press conference.

She revealed, “I’m always going to remember the opening of champagne bottles between serves. It’s a sound that will keep me up at night.” Nonetheless, Swiatek thoroughly enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere in the stadium and also said, “Honestly, I didn’t even dream (of this), because for me, it was just, like, way too far, you know? I feel like I’m already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never really expected this one.”

This final will surely go down in history as one of the most lop-sided finals of the current generation. What do you think about Swiatek's performance at this year's Wimbledon Championships? Let us know your views in the comments below.