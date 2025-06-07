“She Plays Average”—Coco Gauff’s Bizarre French Open Tactics Leaves Ex-Pro Stunned

“I move well on clay; I’m comfortable with sliding and moving on the surface. This is the most physical surface, and I do well in that department.” Coco Gauff said earlier this week after ensuring her QF spot at the French Open. And guess what? She then went on to clinch a straight-set victory in the semis on Thursday. With that, she entered her second final on the Parisian clay since 2022. More than a month ago, she was struggling with the form and failed to make deep runs in back-to-back tournaments. However, her arrival on clay has turned the tables in her favor. It seems she’s embracing the surface more every time she’s stepping on it.

Even former ATP pro Paul Annacone believes that Gauff feels like she’s at home on clay. At the same time, however, the former American icon has noticed a weird pattern about Gauff, which she’s managed to use to her advantage. On Saturday, it may help her out in the French Open final against Aryna Sabalenka. But what is it?

In an episode of the Tennis Channel Live podcast, dated June 7, Annacone revealed his take on Gauff’s clay performances. He began, “I think she is the better clay court player. I think it’s Coco’s best surface personally.” The WTA pro’s consistency on clay can be understood from the fact that she was a Juniors Champion at the 2018 French Open. After entering the Summit Clash in 2022, she also made her way to the QF and then the semifinal in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Prior to her ongoing campaign, she played three clay court events (Stuttgart, Madrid, and Rome). In all of them, she shined constantly while reaching the QF and then back-to-back finals.

But Annacone then made some crucial remarks about Gauff’s techniques. “I think that she can use the heavy rolling forehand, a shot that maybe breaks down sometimes, as an asset for her. One of the things that’s really interesting about Coco is I don’t know what kind of a person she is yet in terms of, I know when she plays average, she finds ways to win.”

He continued, “A lot of great players do that and then they get really good at the end of the tournament. Coco has shown us so far she can find ways to win when she plays average.” Perhaps he was referring to Gauff’s overall performance in the event. Yes, she’s won the matches leading up to the final. But there have been several inconsistencies as well. For example, her tendency to commit unforced errors. In the first round, she amassed 22 unforced errors. Then in the second and third rounds, this number increased to 23 and 28. Even in the QF battle against compatriot Madison Keys, she committed 41 unforced errors. But every time, she was able to come out stronger, on the winning side.

Thankfully, “in the last match and a half, she actually has gotten better.” How? Although there were 41 errors from Gauff in the quarterfinal match, the count was reduced to just two in the third set. Then in the semifinal against Frenchwoman Lois Boisson, she committed only 15 unforced errors in total. Annacone concluded, “Now if that continues to go, we have a heck of a match coming up tomorrow because if she plays at the level she has the last match and a half, it is gonna be an absolute war between these two.”

In the final, Gauff will surely face the pressure of expectations. It will be her second summit clash at the Roland Garros. She will finally look to complete her slam dream on the Parisian clay. However, the American is not bothered too much about the end result. Why?

Coco Gauff shares thoughts on the pressure of French Open final

Back in 2022, Iga Swiatek broke Coco Gauff‘s hopes in the final at the French Open. The former world No. 1 and five-time slam queen dominated the American with a score line of 6-1, 6-3. This time, another archrival, Aryna Sabalenka, will face her at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Ahead of the anticipated clash, Gauff was asked regarding the pressure before the championship battle. Especially in terms of her strategy to deal with it. Her response? In a press conference, she revealed, “I think just realizing how minuscule it is. Everyone is dealing with way bigger things in life than losing a final. Also realizing how many players wanted to be in this position. I’m sure there are hundreds of players that would kill to win or lose a final.”

Gauff continued, “So just knowing that makes me realize how lucky and privileged I am to be in this position. At first I thought it’d be the end of the world if I lost. And you know, the sun still rose the next day. So knowing, regardless of the result, the sun will still rise.” She also remembered the time after her defeat in the 2022 final. “I was walking around the next day and no one knew that I lost. No one cared. Some people know who I am but not everyone. Just realizing how big the moment seems in our lives is not as big in the grand scheme of things.”

