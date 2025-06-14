‘She Should Retire’ – Emma Raducanu Faces Brutal Fan Backlash After Another Pre-Wimbledon Setback

Every time Emma Raducanu looks promising to win another title, she faces some sort of setback. Well, such has been the trend ever since she won the US Open back in 2021. However, that has been her only win in her singles career, as she has failed to win any title on the WTA Tour. A major cause of her downfall since the US Open has been her injuries, which have significantly affected the growth of her career. With Raducanu facing a fresh setback ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, fans lost their cool and vented their frustration at her.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Raducanu will miss the Berlin Open next week due to an injury. The Briton had just made it to the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club Championships before losing against the top seed, Qinwen Zheng. However, Raducanu suffered yet another injury setback, as she withdrew from the tournament due to a back problem. During the encounter against Zheng, Raducanu even took a medical timeout to address the issue.

However, it has gone from bad to worse, and she faces a race against time to get back fit for the Wimbledon Championships. Meanwhile, she gave details of the extent of her injury, saying, “It’s been lingering for the last few weeks, and I have had back issues before. It’s just a vulnerability of mine. I know I need to take good care of it. I need to let the back rest. [It] needs proper and careful management.” With persistent injury problems hampering her, even the fans have become frustrated to see Raducanu out of action.

Fans slam Emma Raducanu as fresh injury setback resurfaces

Although Raducanu is just 22, many fans feel that the end of her career is coming nearer and nearer as injury problems continue to resurface. With the British star facing another setback ahead of Wimbledon, a fan urged her to call it quits, saying, “She should retire, continuous injuries.. that usually occur when she’s losing.” The fan also blamed her for not being a good loser and taking injuries as a means to justify her losses.

Further, some of the fans were brutal in their criticism of Raducanu. This wasn’t the first time that Raducanu had been out with an injury after losing in the preceding tournament. Thus one fan wrote, “Here we go again with this mediocre player using injury as an excuse again . Every time she loses its injury .give it a break.” Although the injury doesn’t look that bad, Raducanu wants to take no chances ahead of Wimbledon. On the other hand, a Twitter user even mocked Raducanu’s US Open win. “Tennis equivalent of Michu. One season wonder,” said one fan, who thought that Raducanu’s Grand Slam win was a fluke.

Soon after her US Open win, Raducanu gained massive popularity as she won the tournament as a qualifier and without losing a set. While many tennis pundits rated her highly, a fan had another opinion, saying, “Most overrated player ever.” Frustration clearly showed as the fan was unhappy with her constant injury withdrawals. In the Live WTA Rankings, Raducanu has become the new British No. 1, overtaking Katie Boulter. However, with the fresh injury setback, the joy has been short-lived, and a fan said, “Makes it to British No.1 then has, yet another, ailment. Time she got another career.” Like many other fans, he wanted Raducanu to call it quits in her tennis career.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu would hope to be back fully fit for the Wimbledon Championships coming up later this month. Can she find joy on her home turf? Let us know your views in the comments below.