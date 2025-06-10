Stalking Trauma Shadows Emma Raducanu as She Makes Raw Confession Ahead of Grass Season

Ever wondered what it’s like for an athlete when their safety is shattered? Just ask the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who revealed she “no longer felt safe at her home” after being relentlessly stalked in 2022 by a 35-year-old man. “Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again,” said a 19-year-old Raducanu. Fast forward to February 2025, her fears came true as she found herself in a similar situation all over again.

In a haunting moment during her 2nd-round clash against Karolina Muchova this February at the Dubai Open, 22-year-old Emma Raducanu broke down in tears, hiding behind the umpire’s chair after being repeatedly approached by a “fixated” man. Visibly shaken, she later admitted she “couldn’t see the ball through tears” and “could barely breathe.” The match paused as her opponent, Muchova, offered comfort, and the WTA swiftly intervened, removing the man and banning him from future events.

Though she returned to the court to a wave of applause, Raducanu narrowly lost 7-6 (8-6), 6-4. Reflecting now, she reveals how the incident hit even harder as she had no full-time coach beside her, no grounding presence amid the chaos.

However, things are better now, thanks in part to the return of her former coach Nick Cavaday ahead of the grass-court season.“I’ve definitely noticed a difference in how people are watching my back when I’m on the site [at tournaments],” she told BBC Sport. However, that doesn’t mean that the 22-year-old takes her safety for granted. “I’m obviously wary when I go out… you only realise how much of a problem it is when you’re in that situation, and I don’t necessarily want to be in that situation again.”

via Imago Image Credits: Emma Raducanu/Instagram

But off the court, Raducanu is finding her footing, though. “I feel good. I feel pretty settled. I feel like I have good people around me,” she shared. Still, the scars of criticism remain. The headlines, the judgment: it all cuts deeper than most fans realize. “When you see those negative headlines, especially, it is really hard. I’m someone who cares what people think and what people say. So it is not easy for me to deal with.”

The former US Open champion is focusing on healing, resilience, and renewal. With Wimbledon on the horizon, she’s keeping her team close, working alongside coaches Mark Petchey and Nick Cavaday. The first stop? The historic ‘Queen’s Club’. For the first time in over half a century, women will take center stage there, and Raducanu will open against Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa. The stakes are rising. The question now is: Can she claim momentum before the magic of Wimbledon begins?

Raducanu reveals hopes ahead of Queen’s Club debut

Emma Raducanu’s return to the grass may be met with the ‘home crowd’s applause’, but behind the scenes, the struggle continues. As the Queen’s Club prepares for its 1st women’s tournament in over 5 decades, Raducanu arrives nursing a fresh concern: a recurring back spasm that has halted her preparation for several days. This marks the 2nd flare-up in 3 weeks, the 1st striking during her match against Danielle Collins in Strasbourg. With limited court time and physical limitations, her ambitions remain bold but realistic.

“Of course I want to win this tournament, like every tournament, but especially when it’s at home,” Emma admitted with grit yesterday. “But my expectations are pretty low, because I played points for the first time today, and I’ve had maybe two or three days on the grass courts, so it’s not been much.” The honesty in her voice reveals a fighter aware of her limits, yet unwilling to give in.

When pressed on whether the issue could derail her grass-court campaign, the Briton offered measured reflection. “I can’t really predict the future, and how it’s going to be. I know I’ve been managing my back for the last few weeks now. It’s something that comes and goes.”

The pain, she says, is frustrating, but she’s finding ways to push through. “When I was playing in Strasbourg in my ­second‑round match it definitely hindered me, and in the first round in Paris when I got through. But I try not to let it get to me.”

With Queen’s Club offering a historic platform and a £1 million prize pot, Raducanu steps in not just with caution, but with quiet resolve. How deep does she go into the tournament? Let us know in the comments below!