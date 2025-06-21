Steffi Graf Flashbacks Triggered as Marketa Vondrousova Sends Berlin Shocker Past Aryna Sabalenka

Marketa Vondrousova may be the unluckiest player on the WTA Tour despite possessing massive talent. After winning the Wimbledon Championships in 2023, the Czech star has been on a steep decline, as injuries have taken a toll on her career. From wrist injury to shoulder and thigh injuries, she has suffered it all. Moreover, Vondrousova also missed a few months of the 2025 season owing to a shoulder injury. But finally, it looks like she is back to her best again as she gave off Steffi Graf-like vibes at the Berlin Open.

Earlier today, Vondrousova notched her biggest wins in recent times as she defeated World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal of the Berlin Open. Putting on a dominant display, the 25-year-old took no time in dispatching the French Open runner up in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. In the quarterfinal, she made quick work of Ons Jabeur, her opponent from the 2023 Wimbledon final, in straight sets. She also took down Madison Keys in the Round of 32 with ease in straight sets.

Following her semifinal win, Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs took to X to share a couple of posts, heaping praise on the comeback queen Vondrousova.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the first message, Stubbs congratulated Vondrousova for reaching the final and wrote, “So happy to see Marketa Vondrousova playing so well again and HEALTHY!” Further, when a fan pointed out that the windy conditions may have helped Vondrousova, Stubbs replied, “The greatest tennis player i saw play in wind was Steffi Graf. U know why? Great footwork! That’s part of the game mate.” With Vondrousova also displaying great footwork in the tough windy conditions today, she reminded Stubbs of Graf, who was a legend in such conditions.

AD

Earlier this year, Vondrousova had to withdraw from the Australian Open and also took a break following a series of injury setbacks. “Patience and time are my priorities right now, but I believe it will all be worth it. So hopefully back on the court soon,” she said, informing her fans of her decision to take a break from the sport. Vondrousova made a comeback at the French Open, where she lost in the third round against Jessica Pegula. However, she is back to her best on the surface where she has found much joy and will be rearing to go at the Wimbledon Championships later this month.

Meanwhile, it was Vondrousova’s first final after her successful 2023 Wimbledon campaign. After defeating Sabalenka and reaching the Berlin Open final, Vondrousova was elated and made a heartening confession.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Marketa Vondrousova leaves behind tough times

With injuries having played spoilsport in her career, it has prevented Vondrousova from giving her best consistently on the court. As a result, despite boasting immense potential, Vondrousova has failed to win any title in the past year and a half. Nonetheless, she has a shot to overcome that and has opened up about reaching the summit clash in Berlin.

She said, “I didn’t play for a long time. I’m just happy to be back healthy, and so grateful to play these matches. When I saw the field here, I was like, ‘OK, let’s just try to win the first round,’ and then, you know, now this is happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vondrousova will face Wang Xinyu from China, who earlier defeated Liudmila Samsonova in the last four. Xinyu has already defeated the likes of Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa earlier, and it would be an exciting match to watch for the fans. Who do you think will emerge as the Berlin Open champion? Let us know your views in the comments below.