“Take It Easier on Women” – Aryna Sabalenka Exposes Truth Bomb Amid French Open Scrutiny

Women have come a long way in sports, haven’t they? Compare the times when Billie Jean King used to play to today’s generation. Back then, women had very few opportunities in the sporting world, and equal pay for men and women was a concept unheard of. However, Billie Jean King fought hard and strived for equal pay for men and women, paving the way for a big revolution for women’s sports.

Fast forward to today, there exist some issues that need to be solved to put women’s sports in a place where it needs to be, as highlighted by Aryna Sabalenka. Earlier today, SELF released the cover of Sabalenka, featuring her bold look in an Issey Miyake dress and cardigan. The Belarusian star is currently in Paris, where she is playing in the French Open.

During an interview with SELF, she highlighted the persistent issues faced by women in sports and how they can be solved. Among them is the constant scrutiny of female athletes by the fans. However, Sabalenka explained why women players shouldn’t be dealt with so much pressure, as sometimes, it becomes too hot to handle. Talking about it, she said, “I feel like people should take it easier on women in this case, and that [it] is tough to be a lady all the time, especially for athletes who are under pressure and dealing with so many things.”

USA Today via Reuters Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Aryna Sabalenka acknowledges the crowd after winning her match against Liudmila Samsonova on day six of the Cincinnati Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Players like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff have openly called out the added pressure from social media and other platforms. With every performance closely scrutinized, the players bear the brunt of the fans’ criticism when things don’t go their way. Nonetheless, Sabalenka is built different and made an assuring revelation about this subject.

Aryna Sabalenka doesn’t feel the pressure

Being at the top of her game for a long time now, Sabalenka knows what is expected of her. Moreover, she has been delivering consistent performances over the last few years, which has won massive praise from her fan base. Thus, pressure is something that Aryna Sabalenka has ceded to take and made a confident revelation.

She said, “In 2023, it was quick. I was there for a week, maybe two. Honestly, I don’t think about it. Of course, reaching No. 1 was always a goal of mine, but at this point in my career, it really doesn’t matter.”

Further, she added, “You have to focus on yourself, on your game, on improving every day. It doesn’t matter if you are No. 1, No. 2, or No. 10. You have to go out and play. You have to hit the court, you have to fight, you have to play your best tennis. And you have to win, day after day. That’s my focus. I don’t feel any more pressure or expectations than when I was number 2 or 10.”

Sabalenka has made a strong start at the ongoing French Open. She is in the third round and will take on Olga Danilovic next. It’ll be interesting to see if she can lift her maiden French Open crown this year.