“Take the Mic Away” – Fans Tear into Chris Evert After Shocking Remarks on ATP Icon Stuns French Open

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has a very peculiar style of play. With big serves and deep returns, he puts the opponent on the back foot quite early in the rally. As a result, he gains an upper edge and is able to seal the point on most occasions. This type of play can suit all the surfaces, be it clay, where deep returns are possible consistently, or grass and hard courts, where a big serve is quite possible in most cases. Thus, with both surfaces matching the skills of Zverev, he has no preferences among the three courts. When Chris Evert mentioned that Zverev should prefer grass over clay, fans went crazy here.

Evert is one of the commentators at the French Open. During an interview there, she said, “Zverev is a big court power player. But I just don’t think this is his preferred surface. His tennis is better on a hard or a grass court with the big serve, the return”. This didn’t go down well with the fans, as Evert had gotten it statistically wrong here.

In contradiction to Evert’s comments, Zverev has a superior record at the French Open as compared to Wimbledon. He has never made it beyond the fourth round at the grass court Grand Slam event, whereas his best result at the French Open has been a finals appearance last year. As a result, Evert was slammed by the fans for her shocking thoughts.

Fans call out Chris Evert over shocking Alexander Zverev facts

The American tennis legend is one of the analysts for the ongoing French Open alongside the likes of John McEnroe and Lindsay Davenport on TNT. However, Evert’s bizarre stats on Alexander Zverev were quickly caught by the fans, with some urging her to leave the commentary. An angry fan suggested to “…take the mic away” from Evert, who faltered with the stats.

Further, another fan corrected Evert’s view on Zverev’s performance at Wimbledon. “LOL, he’s never even been to a single Wimbledon QF,” the fan wrote, as he failed to understand why Evert thought that Zverev had superior performances on grass as compared to clay. Even as one fan admitted that she was the greatest ex-player to have taken up the role of a commentator, he was disappointed with Evert getting her stats all wrong. The fan commented, “It’s genuinely a shame she isn’t a good commentator, given she is by far the greatest ex-player involved in commentary/punditry who isn’t problematic in any way.” Clearly, the fan was in awe of Evert’s unbiased commentary but it was the simple facts that caused all the problems.

Meanwhile, one of the Twitter users couldn’t stop laughing as Evert revealed that Zverev had a better record on grass than on clay. “Listening to Chris Evert just for the entertainment is always fun. Some of the things she says are so funny. I heard her say the other day that all the clay court tournaments in the leadup are played on clay,” the fan said, giving another instance when she had a major slip-up. Lastly, expressing how he felt while hearing Evert’s shocking stat on Zverev, the fan said, “Dear lord, *eye roll*,” being struck by surprise with Evert’s knowledge about the stats.

While such slip-ups are a rare sight, it is high time that the commentators come better prepared in high-stakes tournaments like the Grand Slams. What do you think about Evert’s blunder about Zverev? Let us know your views in the comments below.