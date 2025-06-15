Tatjana Maria Mirrors Serena Williams With Shocker Title Win at Queens

Before this week, Tatjana Maria hadn’t won a single match in her last nine outings. Ranked No. 86 in the world, the German veteran arrived at the Queen’s Club under the radar. But somehow, her slice-heavy game, that old-school forward-pressing style, flipped the script. Let’s be clear: Maria hadn’t beaten players of that level in nearly three years. So when she reached the final at Queen’s, it marked her first career WTA final above the 250 level. And just like that, the 36-year-old wasn’t just breaking a personal record; she was making history. With her feat, she has matched the legend Serena Williams.

Her path to the final was no easy feat. It wasn’t just Madison Keys who fell victim to Maria’s grass-court wizardry. She took down No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina, that’s right, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, in the quarterfinals. Then came a win over No. 6 Karolina Muchova. And after that? A cool, composed takedown of 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.

As a qualifier, she captured the title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over world No. 15 Amanda Anisimova. It was her first WTA title in two years. And what a way to do it, with a masterclass on grass.

The celebration was special. Her husband Charles, who also happens to be her coach, was in the stands. So were her two daughters—11-year-old Charlotte and 4-year-old Cecilia. It was a family affair in the front row, as Tatjana Maria became the oldest singles champion on the Hologic WTA Tour since Serena Williams won Auckland in 2020 at the age of 38.

Tatjana Maria and Serena Williams actually have more in common than just their age-defying title runs. They’re both mothers to two daughters. And they even faced each other once after entering motherhood, at the 2019 Australian Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champion didn’t waste time that day, beating the German 6-0, 6-2 in a quick 49-minute match.

The WTA has seen many more moms rise to the top. Tatjana Maria is now part of an exclusive group of women who’ve lifted trophies after becoming moms. And it’s a list stacked with some serious tennis legends.

WTA moms who made history beyond Tatjana Maria

Apart from Serena Williams, there have been some other supermoms who have gone for glory. Take Margaret Court, for instance. The Aussie trailblazer became the first mother in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam, beating Evonne Goolagong in the 1973 Australian Open final.

Speaking of Goolagong, she’s still the only mother to ever win Wimbledon. She did it in 1980, brushing aside Chris Evert 6-1, 7-6(4). No one else has matched that particular feat at the All England Club.

Then came Kim Clijsters. After giving birth to her daughter Jada, Clijsters roared back to win the 2009 US Open. That comeback story still gives goosebumps!

Victoria Azarenka joined the club in 2020. She took home the WTA 500 title in Cincinnati after Naomi Osaka gave her a walkover in the final. It was her first title as a mom. In 2023, Elina Svitolina added her name to the list. She beat Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 to win the Internationaux de Strasbourg, marking her first title since becoming a mother.

And just this year, Belinda Bencic made a statement in Abu Dhabi. The Swiss star came back from a set down to beat Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Another mom, another trophy.

So yes, Tatjana Maria’s win is part of a growing trend. But her story is still one-of-a-kind. Grass doesn’t need Maria to adjust; her game just clicks on it. She proved that back in 2022, when she made the Wimbledon semifinals. And now, after this Queen’s Club title, she’s clearly peaking again right on time.

Wimbledon has been open season for years. With her momentum and her magic on grass, the 36-year-old German might just be the next big story at SW19. Can Tatjana Maria turn this fairytale into a Wimbledon classic?