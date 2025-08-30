Taylor Townsend Addresses US Open Drama After Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, & More Rally Behind Her

Despite the continuous flow of drama, the tennis community still hasn’t forgotten the one involving Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko back when the two rattled the court after their second-round match for the 2025 US Open. After Townsend beat Ostapenko with a score of 7-5, 6-1, the Latvian lashed out at her for not apologizing after she scored a point off the net, attracting a fierce response from the American star. “No, I don’t have to…” Townsend’s shout echoed through the court, as the crowd continued to boo. During the on-court interview, Townsend revealed, “She told me I have no class, no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US.” But one might wonder, how far did the unrest catch up with Taylor Townsend?

Well, for starters, Townsend went on to pair up with Katerina Siniakova in the doubles and won the first round of the Grand Slam. Following that, she went on to compete with Mirra Andreeva in the third round of the US Open and won with a score of 7-5, 6-2. It’s clear that she didn’t let the drama get to her. During the post-match press conference, Townsend confessed, “I said to my team, I was like, I’m made for this type of stuff. I really feel like, you know, it wasn’t hard because I stood in my truth. So, I didn’t have to defend anything that I said. What I said, I said, and I meant.”

The doubles game helped her get back on track. She claimed, “I’ll never allow any drama or anything on the outside to deter me from what my goal is when I step into the lines on the court. And when I step into those gates, nothing that’s happening on the outside that matters.” So, how exactly did Taylor Townsend shut down all of the noise from her phone?

She revealed, “I really took the time to be intentional to like shut it off. So, when I got to the hotel, and I said, ‘Okay, I’m done.’ I put my phone down, I put on do not disturb. I stopped. In the morning, I cut it off. So, when it’s time to do the job, it’s time to do the job. And that’s what I think is a testament to being professional, and being able to block out what’s on the outside. And when you step into the lines, you handle business.”

Of course, she wasn’t alone in her stance against Ostapenko. Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and many others rallied behind her. So, what did they have to say about the on-court scuffle?

Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and others react to Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko’s altercation

Gauff was pretty upset with how things turned out between Townsend and Ostapenko. During her post-match presser, she wasted no time defending her friend. Coco Gauff said, “I really hate to see that, you know, maybe this is some of the first people hearing who Taylor Townsend is. And I don’t want that to be the main focus of who she is.” Instead, Gauff wants the world to focus on how Townsend is a great mom, a friend, an accomplished tennis player, and, most importantly, a “good person.”

Ben Shelton also knew the kind of player Taylor Townsend is. And reacting to the Latvian’s strong words, he claimed that it was “Not the smartest thing to say to an American in New York City, but she handled her business. Always going to back Taylor, you know.” Frances Tiafoe, on the other hand, simply asked Ostapenko to accept defeat and move on. According to him, people should keep it all about tennis.

Nevertheless, Taylor Townsend dismissed it all. Of course, it was an unfortunate event in a place where people should respect each other. But for her, it was something that she could upload to her TikTok profile. As the unrest between Townsend and Ostapenko mellows down, let us know what you think of the drama.

