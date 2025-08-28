Taylor Townsend Adds Humor to US Open Tension With Jelena Ostapenko: ‘I Can Put On My TikTok’

Despite all the action in this edition of the US Open, we still can’t sideline the on-court friction between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko at the second round of the 2025 US Open. After winning the match with a score of 7-5, 6-1, Townsend shook her opponent’s hand. But that tradition of courtesy turned sour when she received some choicest words hurled by a grumpy Ostapenko. But the American star isn’t really ruffled with the unrest. Instead, she’s looking at the incident as content for her social media profiles.

During the post-match press conference, the 29-year-old star dismissed it as a beef. She said, “It is what it is, you know. Still, there’s no beef. But again, like you guys saw, I didn’t back down, because you’re not gonna insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect. If I show respect to you, I expect respect as well.”

She continued to emphasize the importance of mutual respect between competitors in tennis. One should accept what happens on the court and respect the outcome of a game. After all, it’s a competition. But the incident certainly provided Townsend with potential content for a viral TikTok video. Townsend continued, “So, you know, it was unfortunate. But, you know, it’s something I can put on my TikTok.”

But what did Ostapenko say that caused the unrest? During the on-court interview with ESPN, Townsend disclosed, “I mean, it’s competition. People get upset when they lose, and some people say bad things. She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

It’s worth noting that the 28-year-old Latvian star was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after losing to Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon in 2022. She threw a water bottle at the German. This time, both players openly felt and expressed disrespect. And soon after Taylor Townsend revealed her views, Ostapenko broke her silence on Instagram Stories.

Jelena Ostapenko shares her side of the beef with Taylor Townsend

Ostapenko quickly turned to Instagram to explain why her American opponent had left her so upset. She wrote, “Today after the match I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn’t say sorry, but her answer was she doesn’t have to say sorry at all…” This explains what Taylor Townsend meant when she shouted, “No, I don’t have to…” during the face-off against the Latvian.

Ostapenko put the emphasis on the rules. And according to her, Townsend’s behavior wasn’t in alignment with the rulebook. She continued, “In the beginning of the match, all players are supposed to start warm up on the baseline. The opponent came out and straight away started the warm up at then, which is very disrespectful and against the rules of a tennis match.”

What do you think of the friction between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko?