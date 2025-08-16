Taylor Townsend Opens Up on Balancing Motherhood and Tennis Before US Open: ‘I’m So Tired’

The grind of professional tennis never eases, but when motherhood enters the frame, the game takes on an entirely new dimension. Just ask Taylor Townsend! The American star has been juggling two worlds, delivering brilliance on court while embracing the chaos of raising her little one as a single mom. Recently crowned world No. 1 in doubles before a first-round exit in Cincinnati, Townsend has already proven her mettle. Yet this time, it’s not her explosive forehands or tactical mastery making waves, but her candid reflections on motherhood, as she opens up about life as a tennis mom ahead of the US Open in New York.

The 29-year-old American recently peeled back the curtain on her reality through a pair of candid Instagram stories. In the first, she shared the toll of her allergies and her longing for a quiet escape. “I am so tired, I would be thinking Oh my god, it would be so amazing to go home. This is how I look, my allergies are kicking my A** like what is a ragweed? Never seen one of those. I have six and seven baskets of laundry, and yeah, just, oh my god. Like, I would be so lost when I am gone for like, I need a hotel, like quiet,” she confessed, blending humor with exhaustion.

But her challenges don’t end with the battle against ragweed or the never-ending piles of laundry. In her second story, Townsend revealed the everyday chaos of parenting her young son, Adyn, while still chasing Grand Slam glory. “And then on top of that, it’s like pick up from school and got to wake up at 6 am, then you gotta leave, pack a lunch box, pack a snack, I need a uniform, where are my shoes, like I am tired. And oh, on top of that, remember when I got here and I said Oh, I gotta unpack. Oh what? Pack! My suitcases are so packed from the last couple of weeks, so I gotta unpack that and then for New York again,” she admitted, her words echoing the fatigue of a mother stretched thin yet determined.

Her honesty came on the heels of a mixed campaign at the Cincinnati Open. Townsend, known for her fearless all-court game, upset 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova with an aggressive and creative 6-2, 6-4 performance to reach the singles third round. But her run ended abruptly against 22-year-old Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who unsettled Townsend with consistency and rhythm, wasting no time in dispatching her 6-4, 6-1.

via Imago Source: Instagram/Taylor Townsend

The American, who recently scaled the mountaintop by becoming the world’s top-ranked doubles player, also faced an early doubles exit in the R32 alongside partner Zhang Shuai, falling to Samsonova and Nicole Melichar-Martinez. By the time she returned home, the physical and emotional toll was evident, yet her focus had already shifted to balancing her parental duties with preparation for the US Open.

Taylor Townsend’s openness about her journey as a single mom in tennis is not new. Before Roland Garros in May, she shared heartfelt words about the difficulty of leaving her son behind while chasing her professional dreams, striking a chord with fans who saw not just an athlete but a mother trying to do it all.

Each confession carries the raw humanity of a player who refuses to hide behind polished press lines, choosing instead to reveal the messy, unfiltered truth of her life.

Taylor Townsend’s heartfelt message to her hype man

As the US Open approaches, Taylor Townsend’s journey as both a fierce competitor and devoted mother shines brighter than ever. Earlier this year at the French Open, she left behind a piece of her heart in the form of a handwritten note for her son, Adyn. Sharing it on Instagram, she was seen writing on a board while her dog wandered into the room, captioning it, “Writing one last note before I go.”

The message was raw and powerful. She wrote: “ADYN, I am so proud of you. These last two months with you has been so fulfilling and incredible. Always remember… No matter how faraway I am, I am Always with you! I love you to the moon, Stars, and above Love, Mommy.” It was the kind of note that could move mountains, dripping with the unconditional love of a mother torn between career and child.

In her next story, Taylor Townsend showed the heartbreak of departure, captioning it, “Brbbb going to cry again.” Then came the sweetest moment—lying in bed with Adyn, soaking in his words. “I like your beautiful hair, beautiful lips, your beautiful coat, beautiful hair, nose,” he told her, prompting Townsend to laugh and ask, “why are you so perfect?”

The story ended with mother and son exchanging “I love you” in whispers that spoke louder than any headline. Townsend added the cheeky caption, “Men.. take a page out of ajs book.”

Now, with New York’s spotlight looming, Taylor Townsend steps into the US Open with her son’s love as her fuel. Carrying Adyn’s love in her heart, she looks to carve one more chapter in her story, where motherhood and tennis collide into greatness.