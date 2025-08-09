Taylor Townsend Reveals Surprising Mishap After $260 Million Cincinnati Open Overhaul

Soon after the 2024 Cincinnati Open, a new era began for the tournament as the work for the massive transformation of the facility began. A stunning $260 million project, the job began in full swing with an aim to get everything in place for this year’s tournament. And the result was a successful upgrade of the facility, which everyone will immediately notice. American tennis star Taylor Townsend is no different, and she was full of praise for the upgrade of the Cincinnati Open, albeit with a surprising incident.

Owing to her consistent run across the tournaments this year, Townsend has reached the World Number 1 ranking in women’s doubles. She is in Cincinnati and has participated in both singles as well as doubles. During an interview at the tournament, she was asked about her views regarding the massive multi-million dollar upgrade of the Cincinnati Open.

Townsend said, “It is Chef Kiss. Like I mean honestly. The amount of times that I’ve gotten lost is ridiculous but I’m getting better. Like I’m finding the ways to get from point A to point B more directly. But it’s so amazing. Like I am jaws on the ground honestly. It is so beautiful. It is so well thought out. Um they’ve considered all of the things that we need and have really given.”

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 13, 2024 Taylor Townsend of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's doubles final with Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova against Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Further, Townsend went on to add, “I mean there’s no I don’t have any comments like I mean everything is really really amazing and you know I feel like this is the type of level and this is how you want to feel at the Masters 1000s and the slams like these are the biggest tournaments um of the year and you know I think they have really really set the bar really high.”

Among the upgrades is the state-of-the-art 56,000-square-foot building called The Clubhouse for the players’ retreat. Additionally, the inclusion of spacious restaurants, coffee bars, lounges, and massage chairs ensures a wholesome experience for the fans. With the tournament being one of the biggest events in the ATP and the WTA calendar, the tournament director, Bob Moran, explained the reason behind the massive upgrade.

Cincinnati tournament director on the massive $260 million upgrade

Ahead of the US Open, the Cincinnati Open will host the top players in the world, serving as the final warmup destination before the Grand Slam tournament in New York. Additionally, it is also one of the most-viewed tournaments on TV across the globe. With the popularity of the event growing with each passing year, the decision about the swift upgrade was made, and Moran opened up about this mega transformation.

He said, “I want them to see a great event. I want them to see something that’s really, really special. And it doesn’t matter where you do it. It’s the fact that you’re doing something great in a place and putting your heart and soul into something. That shows through to the fans on TV, it shows through to the fans who are in the stands. It shows to the players or partners or volunteers that the group that’s putting this on, from ownership on down, is committed to creating an exceptional experience. And we hope that shows through in every asset that we have.”

Meanwhile, the tournament has already started off with a bang, with some top names taking to the courts today.