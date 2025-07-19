Taylor Townsend’s Son Steals the Spotlight With Adorable Tennis ‘Admin’ Role

Being a professional athlete is no easy feat. But when you’re also a mom, the balancing act becomes even more intense. Tennis stars like Naomi Osaka, Belinda Bencic, and Taylor Townsend know this firsthand. The American welcomed her son, Adyn Aubrey, on March 14, 2021. Talking about her daily grind, she once said, “Being a working mom, it’s not easy, but I try and make it worthwhile and always tell him I’m leaving for a reason.” Whenever she can, Townsend brings her son along with her on tour. That’s exactly what she did at the DC Open, where little AJ decided it was time to get to work himself.

Townsend often gives fans a glimpse into her sweet bond with AJ through her social media. Just a few months ago, she shared a clip on her Instagram stories where she was seen making toy dinosaurs with her son. In another post, the tennis star proudly waited for a thumbs-up from AJ after she showed off her new blonde hairdo on her special day. These little moments say a lot about their relationship and how much they enjoy spending time together, even during her busy tour life.

Their recent escapade is part hilarious and part adorable. In a video from the player’s lounge, Townsend was surprised to find her son behind a laptop, playing the part of a tournament admin. Sharing the moment on her Instagram story, she wrote, “AJ already taking over admin at @mubadalacitidcopen 🤣.” But the admin shift didn’t last long. In her next story, Townsend showed AJ asleep on her shoulder as they left the venue. Her caption said it all: “tennis-1, Adin-0.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 27: Taylor Townsend of United States reacts in the Women s Singles Round of 64 match against Katie Boulter of Great Britain on day five of 2024 China Open at National Tennis Center on September 27, 2024 in Beijing, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111520682201

AD

It’s clear that having her son by her side means the world to the doubles champ. He’s a big part of Taylor Townsend’s tennis journey.

Taylor Townsend reveals how being a mom motivates her

Through it all, Adyn has become more than just a travel companion. He’s her biggest motivation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Being a mother to AJ motivates me on different levels,” Taylor Townsend once shared. “Being a mom and just honestly, the strength and resilience that I have that I draw from knowing that the experience that I’m having and that I’m living is not normal. And it’s something that takes so much strength. It takes so much strength to be able to leave your child for weeks and weeks and weeks at a time. So I draw from that. Being a mother to Adyn also has given me a large amount of accountability.“

That drive keeps her going through tough matches and long tours. “Me looking at my son’s eyes and telling him, ‘Hey, I’m leaving, but I’m going to come back with a trophy…’ I mean that with everything in me because my word is everything to me, and that’s what I teach him.“

The 29-year-old has backed up those words with results. Since becoming a mom, she’s picked up two major doubles titles at the 2024 Wimbledon and the 2025 Australian Open. She’s also notched a few WTA 1000 doubles wins along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even when she falls short, the fight remains. At the French Open this year, she reached the quarterfinals in doubles and made the mixed doubles final with Evan King before losing to Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. At Wimbledon, Townsend was looking to defend her doubles crown alongside Kateřina Siniaková, but their run came to an end in the semifinals against Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei.

Still, the American marches on, with AJ cheering her on and giving her purpose beyond the court. With every match, Taylor Townsend plays not just for herself but for the little admin-in-training by her side.