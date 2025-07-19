Teary Iga Swiatek’s Breakdown Resurfaces as Insider Makes Honest ‘Potential’ Admission

6-0, 6-0. That’s the score line from last week’s Wimbledon final on the Centre Court, where Iga Swiatek dismantled American talent Amanda Anisimova in a mere 57-minute knockout. For stat lovers, it might be just a scoreline, but for the Pole, it’s a statement she gave after enduring endless struggles on the court this season. A massive failure down under, followed by near-misses despite consistent deep runs in multiple events, and then the heartbreak on her beloved Parisian clay. It’s been one hell of a rollercoaster ride for the former World No.1 and now a six-time slam queen. At the All England Club this season, Swiatek simply established what she can do with the racket that no one else can. Annihilation – and that, too, on grass. Behind her glory at this year’s Wimbledon, however, there also lies a painful story that may have driven her to a remarkable comeback.

At a stage where even the most seasoned players sometimes lack the confidence to earn convincing wins, Swiatek made it look like child’s play. Her ‘god mode’ activated during the business end of the grass major, in the semis. Ahead of her encounter with Swiss pro Belinda Bencic, there were expectations of a solid fight. Especially due to the fact that the tennis mom was also riding high on confidence after overcoming teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva in the quarters. But Swiatek had other plans. She wreaked havoc on the court before outperforming Bencic in a one-sided match. The scoreline read 6-2, 6-0. And the rest is history when it comes to the summit clash where she launched a blitzkrieg on Amanda Anisimova.

Talking about Swiatek’s journey through low points to finally redeeming herself with a maiden Venus Rosewater Dish trophy, her psychologist Daria Abramowicz recently opened up about the exact moment she realized that the Pole would touch great heights in her career. Mentioning an instance from the 2019 Prague Open, where Swiatek lost to Karolina Muchova in R32, Abramowicz revealed, “She (Iga) was incredibly frustrated, and the lady (Muchova) went down to her and tried to soothe her. I also remember, I was then thrown into deep water. I went with her alone to the tournament, without a coach. She was crying, she was rolling over on the court during this match.”

When asked, “Did you see at this point that this is the girl who will win the French Open next year?”, the psychologist simply responded, “I don’t like this kind of simplifications. In my work, whether it was 2019 or we are today in July 2025, I simply try to look at the process, at the resources, at the dynamics of relationships, at the goals, at how we reach them.” However, Abramowicz knew “from the first training, when I saw Iga on the court, that this is a person who has outstanding potential.”

Well, her instinct about the 24-year-old has turned out to be true, to say the least. Ever since she clinched the 2020 French Open, Swiatek never looked back. Her will to win only aggravated. In the last five years, she’s won the clay slam four times already. Now with a taste of success at the All England Club, the Pole has shown she’s ready to embrace the green surface too. But guess what? She was in utter disbelief even after winning the Wimbledon title with a double bagel.

Iga Swiatek stunned with her “unexpected” Wimbledon triumph

Considering how the season was going prior to the event, Iga Swiatek wasn’t among potential title contenders. However, her domination on grass, that no one saw coming (including herself), put her in a league of her own. Until the last season, her best run at the grass major was reaching the quarterfinal stage.

After turning an impossible-looking dream into reality, Swiatek was left speechless. During the press conference, she made an honest confession. “The fact it’s on grass, this makes it even more special and more unexpected, so the emotions are bigger. At Roland-Garros, I know I can play well,” but “Here I wasn’t sure, and I had to prove that to myself. I’m not going to rank (my Grand Slams).”

Taking pride in her invincible two-week campaign, she added, “It was just good tennis. There wasn’t any baggage on my shoulders.” Simply because there were no expectations of her to win on grass. Probably that’s what really worked for her. As a result, she was able to unleash her true self out there, with utmost liberty and autonomy.

Swiatek’s 6-0, 6-0 win also becomes special with the fact that Wimbledon witnessed such carnage after a century. Back in 1911, Dorothea Lambert Chambers outperformed Dora Boothby with a similar scoreline. 37 years later, during the 1988 French Open summit clash, Steffi Graf demolished Nastasha Zvereva in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

But Swiatek won’t be satisfied with just one slam this season. Her next target will be the US Open, which she’s already won back in 2022, she bested Ons Jabeur in the final with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6. Do you think the Pole will carry forward her destructive Wimbledon form to the Flushing Meadows? Let us know in the comments below.