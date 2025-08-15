Tennis World Left in Shock After 19-Year-Old Faces 10 Month Ban Amid Doping Charges

Maria Sharapova. Iga Swiatek. Jannik Sinner. Tennis fans are no stranger to doping cases, with Sinner’s being the latest high profile one. Despite being at the peak of his career, the Italian star found himself engulfed in a doping saga last year. After testing positive for the banned substance, Clostebol, Sinner’s doping results were made public months later. However, Sinner wasn’t directly held responsible for getting in contact with the banned substance and was suspended from tennis for three months. Now, like the Italian star, another player has received a similar ruling after failing a doping test.

Earlier today, the International Tennis Integrity Agency revealed that the 19-year-old Japanese player Kaili Demi Teso has been suspended from tennis after breaching the rules of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP). Teso faces a ban of 10 months after testing positive for the banned substance methylephedrine, which helps relieve respiratory symptoms. Recently, Teso reached her career-high ranking of 1243 back in June, but the doping suspension will have a massive effect on her rise.

During the ITF World Tennis Tour event in Mysuru, India, in October 2024, Teso provided an in-competition sample for testing. It contained traces of the banned substance, which she had consumed unknowingly as a cough medicine. Teso’s mother, who is her manager, had gotten the medicine for Teso, and since the player’s primary language is English, she couldn’t read the ingredients, which were in Japanese. Thus, Teso was found to bear no fault of her as in Sinner’s case. During the period of suspension, Teso won’t be able to participate in any WTA, ITF, or other tournaments sanctioned by the members of the ITIA.

In Sinner’s case, it was his physio who had applied a pain-relief spray which contained the banned substance. However, soon after the doping controversy was made public, Sinner parted ways with him. Interestingly, Sinner has now decided to re-hire his fitness trainer, Umberto Ferrara, a year after the doping scandal. Subsequently, the Italian star explained why he was re-appointing Ferrara.

Jannik Sinner backs his surprising decision after the doping ban

The World Number One’s decision to hire his fitness coach again raised several eyebrows after he was involved in the doping controversy. Although their separation wasn’t on good terms, Sinner’s call to appoint Ferrara again shows the impact that he has had on Sinner with regard to his fitness levels. Thus, the Italian star defended his decision to appoint Ferrara ahead of the US Open.

He said, “It was a different situation. Now everything is different. I felt like, at this point, I needed someone who knew my body better. We worked together for about two years before this break. His work has brought me a lot of benefits. We worked on every area of my body: mobility, stability, and even my body’s endurance has improved. I think he did a great job. I also got along well with Marco [Panichi], but maybe he wasn’t the best choice. I’ve always had a good feeling about Umberto.”

Meanwhile, Sinner is cruising along at the Cincinnati Masters. He is in the semifinals of the tournament and will face Terence Atmane in the last four. All-in-all, these are positive signs for Sinner ahead of the US Open.