‘The Loser Lost It’ – Aryna Sabalenka’s Costly French Open Blunder Sparks Brutal Fan Jibes After Painful Defeat

Aryna Sabalenka entered the 2025 French Open final by snapping the four-time champion Iga Swiatek’s 26-match winning streak on the Parisian clay. With that incredible victory, she prevented the Pole from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships at Roland Garros (since 1968). Shortly after that match, when she was asked how it would feel to win the title here, she said, “It’s going to mean everything to me and my team. Almost [my] whole life I’ve been told [clay] is not my thing, and then I didn’t have any confidence. If I’ll be able to get this trophy, it’s going to mean the world for us.” Sabalenka was aiming to become the only current women’s player to win three of the four Grand Slam events, but as things stand, Coco Gauff spoiled her party just like how she poured water on Swiatek’s title defense hopes. Seeing her horrid performance in the final, fans have now come out in numbers to take a jibe at the Belarusian. What are they saying, though?

This was the first time that the top two ranked players faced each other in the singles final since the 1984 French Open. Aryna Sabalenka started this match on a positive note, winning the first set by 7-6(5), but the American came back strongly in the second set. Following a hard-fought battle, Coco Gauff managed to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat and ended the match at 6(2)-7,6-2,6-4. This was Sabalenka’s second straight Grand Slam final loss after her defeat to another American, Madison Keys, in the 2025 AO final.

Her numbers were horrible in this match! Sabalenka committed 70 unforced errors in this match. With this win, Coco Gauff has now taken her H2H record to 6-5 against Aryna Sabalenka. What did the American say after her second major triumph (she won the US Open in 2023)?

After the match, she got extremely emotional and sat down on the courts before showing a heart sign to her mother, Candi Gauff, and also giving her a hug for her incredible support throughout the match. Even her father, Corey Gauff was seen jumping in joy after this epic triumph. Following this massive victory, Coco Gauff said, “I honestly didn’t think I could do it.”

Later on, she even thanked her close ones by saying, “I’d like to thank my parents. You guys have done a lot for me, from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded and giving me the belief that I can do it. You guys probably believe in me more than I do myself. I really appreciate and love you guys. To my brothers at home, you’re the reason I do this. You inspire me more than you know. To all my family at home, thank you.”

Joy on one side, and sheer disappointment on the other side. Aryna Sabalenka broke down in tears after this match. What are the fans saying about those horrid stats in such a vital match in her career?

Aryna Sabalenka faces the wrath of the fans after her recent defeat to Coco Gauff

Seeing Aryna Sabalenka in tears, Coco Gauff gave her some comfort by saying, “I’d like to congratulate Aryna. You’re a fighter. You’re the #1 player in the world. I know today was a tough match, but you deserve all the results you’ve been having. Every time we play, it’s such a tough match for me. Congratulations. Hopefully, we play many more.” But reacting to the world number one’s performance in this match, some of the fans showed no mercy while taking a brutal jibe at her. One of them wrote, “Horrible match by Sabalenka’s standards… really bizarre performance. Coco is a worthy champion for sure, but one of those matches that you can easily say the loser lost it, not that the winner won it.“

Before this match, several tennis legends kept Aryna Sabalenka slightly ahead in this contest. For example, Rennae Stubbs said, “Slight, and I mean slight, edge to Sabalenka in three sets.” Even Pam Shriver predicted, “Sabalenka wins in three sets.” Their predictions were wrong, and now Sabalenka is facing the wrath of the fans. Another one tweeted, “There’s no way you can win with 70 unforced errors.”

Seeing her high number of errors in this match, Rennae Stubbs later on tweeted, “ugh….the tennis was not that bad. You made a bazillion unforced errors because you’re playing against the fastest players in the world who is as gutsy as hell and had better composure then u!! but to say it was horrible…..ugh!!!! Damn that was rude. I said what I said.”

Where did it go wrong for the world number one? Is it just the high number of unforced errors? According to the seven-time Roland Garros champion, Chris Evert, “She (Coco Gauff) kept her cool better than Aryna, we can safely say that.” Having said that, she also mentioned, “Aryna has to have that power on a consistent basis but she had 70 unforced errors and it wasn’t there consistently.” Some of the fans claimed, “Aryna has to have that power on a consistent basis but she had 70 unforced errors and it wasn’t there consistently.”

During the post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka claimed that this match against Coco Gauff was the worst final she’s ever played. “I have to say the first two weeks I played really tough matches, really incredible players. I definitely played a better level than in the final. It was honestly the worst tennis I’ve played in the last I don’t know how many months. Conditions were terrible. She was simply better in these conditions than me. I think it was the worst final I ever played.” Seeing her committing so many errors in this match, another fan wrote, “Sabalenka hit more unforced errors than anybody in a match did the whole tournament…..“

Highlighting more of her thoughts in this match during the press conference, Sabalenka claimed, “If Iga had beaten me the other day, I think she’d come out today and get the win. It just hurts. I’ve been playing really well, and then in the last match, to go out there and do what I did, it hurts.” Her numbers in this match were truly shocking for all those who have watched her dominating tennis over the last few months. Another fan commented, “70 UEs is ABSURD.”

Following this heartbreaking loss in Paris, Aryna Sabalenka will now perhaps be keen to make a strong comeback on the grass courts. Do you see her having a chance of sneaking the title at Wimbledon?