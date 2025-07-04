‘They Hate Each Other:’ – Venus Williams Promises Unfiltered Serena Truth Fans Never Got to Hear

Serena Williams and Venus Williams aren’t the most iconic sibling duo in tennis for nothing. Of course, they have 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them, but let’s not forget the pristine 14-0 doubles record in Grand Slam finals. And now, even though Serena’s retired, and it’s been ages since Venus last played a match, the sisters’ partnership continues off court, as co-hosts of a podcast that promises stories never heard before.

And it’s not going to be just any podcast. According to the Williams sisters’ joint statement, it’s going to be “a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot.” And Venus just happened to give a teaser as to what kind of stories the fans can expect once the podcast debuts this August on X.

During an episode of TODAY‘s show Jenna and Friends, Venus spoke about the upcoming project. There’s going to be a lot of fun banter and stories from their time together. However, one aspect that the 45-year-old is keen to address is the wild assumption that she and her sister don’t like each other. “People are very intrigued about Serena and I. It’s like ‘Why don’t those two hate each other? Don’t they hate each other?'” she said, while also acknowledging what might have contributed to that narrative. “We played each other, there was one point when we played each other five majors in a row. I was on the losing end. Lost five in a row, if you can imagine. So people are always interested in our dynamic and we’ve never like, shared a lot.”

The former World No.1 also added, “if it wasn’t for Serena, she won the first major in the family. I got to watch her learn how to do it. And so I learned from her just watching. She didn’t say a word, i just -…so those are the things we’ll share that no one really knows”

In various episodes, starting next month, Venus and Serena will be seen interacting with guests who are “visionaries, creators and rulebreakers passionate about shattering the status quo” reported WTA’s website. Not to mention the listeners will get to witness the Williams sisters’ “playful banter and undeniable bond,”

It’s not the first time, though, that Venus was seen speaking highly of Serena. Last year, during an interaction with Palazzo.ai, she talked about living with her younger sister for a long time. “A space is really special to me. It’s my home now. I moved out of my house with my sister, my younger sister, and we lived in the same house that we got when we were 18 years old, until like late into our 30s.” For the uninitiated, they used to live in Palm Beach, in a 8,489-square-foot property. The two purchased it for £500,000, back in 1998. They were together for the vast majority of their careers, before Serena’s elder daughter Olympia was born in 2017.

So obviously, this particular mansion holds a special place in Venus’ heart. “I was always living in this space that wasn’t really my style. Like how your style at 18 is not your style when you kinda grow up. So when we finally moved into our own place that felt more like and was special to me. First time in my adult life to have a space that felt like me that I could express myself and show who I was,”

Speaking more of Venus herself, she’s been talking about a lot of crucial things lately. Just a day ago, the 7-time slam queen made a shocking health-centric revelation.

Venus Williams shares a concerning health update

Similar to her younger sister Serena, Venus Williams never shies away from speaking her heart out. Recently, she opened up about her health crisis and how she’s been dealing with it. To those unaware, the American WTA icon suffers from fibroids. Its symptoms include pain, nausea, and heavy periods.

During an interaction with TODAY, she revealed, “It just got too bad, and I couldn’t handle it. (I started) taking something a lot stronger that was prescription, which is not ideal because it’s hard to train on that or be in your right mind. I’m sharing now because I was outraged that I didn’t know this was possible. I didn’t know what was wrong with me,”

Venus emphasized, “No one should have to go through this.” Moreover, her life has taken a drastic turn lately when it comes to her career itself. On the professional level, she’s yet to make a return in a WTA event. Last season, when she appeared on the court for the last time in Miami and Indian Wells, after a knee injury hampered her journey.

It’s been over a year now since she last played a WTA tournament. So, is there any chance of her comeback, or is she considering retirement soon? Well, the latter is something she’s definitely not opting for, at least not at the moment. There’s no confirmation on this front just yet. What are your thoughts on her future prospects? Let us know in the comments below.