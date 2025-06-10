“Thinking the Worst Things About Me”—Coco Gauff Reflects on Post US Open Shock as French Open Triumph Settles In

“I think just realizing how minuscule it is. Everyone is dealing with way bigger things in life than losing a final.” Coco Gauff went deep when expressing her feelings before the French Open final last week. Ahead of the summit clash against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, she showed her maturity by not getting carried away with the occasion. Instead, she took it just like any other match. And guess what? The world No. 2 eventually ended up becoming the new queen of the Roland Garros. Probably it’s the introspection she does on an individual level that’s played a key role in her steady growth lately. The former US Open winner just reflected on this side of hers yet again.

Remember how the world stopped for a teenage Gauff who stunned Sabalenka back in 2023 at the Flushing Meadows? After trailing in the first set, the then 19-year-old American pulled off a historic win. She became the youngest American, since Serena Williams in 1999, to clinch the US Open title. It was undoubtedly the biggest day of her life. But she soon realized that the world stayed the same around her, despite the memorable triumph.

In an interaction with Vogue, dated June 9, Gauff was asked to reflect on the exact moment when she began not focusing too much on huge milestones in her career. Instead, she just tried to embrace the opportunities and deliver her best without thinking of the outcomes. Because they hardly mattered in the grand scheme of things. “I think it has built up over time, but there is a specific moment that set it in motion. When I woke up after winning the US Open, I was in New York City still. The people in the streets were still moving; the world was still turning.” So what thought actually hit her that time?

Gauff revealed, “I was like, okay—even though it obviously means the world to win these tournaments, life will continue whether I do or don’t.” She concluded, “Sometimes, when I would lose matches, I would think that everybody was thinking the worst things about me because I lost. I realized those are more so my thoughts than others’.” It seems like the 21-year-old has grown older than her age already. Isn’t it amazing to witness this kind of humbleness?

But this wasn’t the only instance of deeper thoughts affecting her on a mental level. Prior to the all-important French Open final last week, she came across moments of self-doubt too. So how did she cope with them?

Coco Gauff on fighting self-doubts at the French Open

Being nervous is common for any player before a match. And for Coco Gauff, who was playing her second French Open final after 2022—which she lost against Iga Swiatek—it was really tough to handle the pressure. Especially when it comes to recurring thoughts regarding the final outcome itself.

In an interaction with CBS News, dated June 9, she revealed, “I realize that I just try to redirect those (negative thoughts) into positive thoughts, even if you don’t truly believe them. But eventually, when those moments are tough and you don’t know your back is against the wall, you don’t know where to lean on, and you try to lean on the positivity and the belief.”

She added, “I think that’s what carried me through that match and, honestly, throughout the whole tournament.” Now that the Roland Garros mission has been accomplished, Gauff’s next challenge is waiting at Wimbledon. The grass court. Is she already preparing for that, considering she’s never gone past the fourth round at the All England Club?

In the same interview with Vogue, the American responded, “Grass has been trial and error for me. The biggest thing, I think, is just to be more aggressive.” She continued, “On clay, you have a little more time; you can slide, you can use the height of the ball’s bounce a bit more. That’s less so on grass. So I’ll be playing more aggressively, and I want to serve a lot bigger.”

What are your thoughts on the 21-year-old's chances at Wimbledon? Will she finally impress at the 'all-white' major or not? Let us know in the comments below.