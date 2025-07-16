31 Y/O WTA Icon Announces Shocking Retirement From Tennis World

Eugenie Bouchard made the journey from the baseline to the kitchen line. The former Wimbledon finalist swapped tennis’s grand stages for pickleball’s growing spotlight in 2024, testing herself in a sport she once called tennis’s “rival.” By October, she had reached her first women’s singles semifinal at the Las Vegas Open. After starting the year winless, she found rhythm late in the season, closing 2024 with a 15–8 record and rising to No. 19 on the PPA Tour. But despite the promising pivot, Bouchard made it clear: tennis was always her first love. There was hope she would return to the tennis circuit, but sadly, not anymore.

Fans held out hope when she was announced as a participant in the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, an eight-player invitational for WTA veterans scheduled for October 9–12. It was billed as her return to the court, a possible prelude to a full-fledged comeback.

Those hopes, however, were short-lived. Bouchard hasn’t played a tennis match since last year’s National Bank Open in Toronto, where she fell in qualifying. This week, she made it official. “You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now. Ending where it all started: Montreal ❤️,” she wrote in a farewell Instagram post.

