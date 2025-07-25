31 YO WTA Icon Rejects “Funeral” Ideas Before Bidding Farewell to Her Pro Career

It was a decision that many fans saw coming. Earlier this month, Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard announced her retirement from tennis after many glorious years in the sport. The 31-year-old had been struggling with form and injury concerns and never got going of late. Moreover, she has shifted her focus to Pickleball and wants to leave her tennis career behind. Bouchard will be bidding farewell on her home turf, but she has chosen a rather unique way of saying goodbye to her fans.

Naturally, many players get emotional while playing their last match. Even the great Roger Federer shed tears while playing his last match at the Laver Cup three years back. On the other hand, Bouchard wants some celebration and no tears while playing her last tournament at the Canadian Open.

Following her Citi Open doubles stint, Bouchard was interviewed by the WTA, during which she revealed her plans while playing her last tournament back home. She said, “I got such an outpouring of support and so many people reached out to me, and I saw so much positivity out in the universe. I was like, ‘OK, wait, let me embrace this time. It’s such a unique time in my life and something I have never done before and will never do again — unless I retire from my normal office job in 40 years.’ So I’m looking forward to it. I want to soak up every moment of love and tennis and the hard stuff on the court, the amazing stuff off the court. I want to make it like a celebration, not a funeral, and see everybody.”

via Getty TORONTO, ON – AUGUST 06: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada wins the first set against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during a first round match on Day 4 of the Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre on August 06, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bouchard warmed up for the Canadian Open by playing in the Citi Open this week. She played doubles alongside Clervie Ngounoue but lost in the first round against the pairing of Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste. Nonetheless, Bouchard would hope to have one last laugh before retiring and giving her fans something to cheer.

Like Bouchard, Venus Williams also made her comeback at the Citi Open. Playing against the American legend was special for Bouchard, and she made a candid revelation after their match.

Eugenie Bouchard’s “special” message for Venus Williams

Like Bouchard, Williams is also in the final stage of her career. Although the American legend hasn’t announced her retirement, it could be the final season of her tennis career. It was a special matchup between Bouchard and Williams in doubles at the Citi Open, which the latter won. Following the encounter, Bouchard had kind words for Williams.

She said, “To play against her one last time is fun and special. I was like kudos to you to keep kicking it. She’s 14 years older than me and still plugging away. I have nothing but respect for her. She’s such a legend.”

Although Williams’ journey at the Citi Open came to an end yesterday, she will aim for a fresh restart at the Cincinnati Open. She will skip the Canadian Open, which will be Bouchard’s farewell tournament.