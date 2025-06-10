“Trial and Error”—Coco Gauff Sounds a Bold Wimbledon Alarm After Leaving Clay Comfort Behind

“We had a game plan going in, and I felt that it wasn’t working. I don’t always ask for advice from the box, but today was one of those rare moments where I felt I didn’t have solutions,” a dejected Coco Gauff said last year after her heartbreaking Wimbledon exit. Compatriot Emma Navarro ousted her in the fourth round. While she may have aced her performance on clay, with the latest French Open glory at the Roland Garros last week, World No. 2 Gauff still has a long way to go when it comes to excelling on grass. Especially at the All England Club. So what’s going to be her game plan this season? The two-time slam queen has now spoken.

Last week turned into a living dream for Gauff as she scripted history at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, the 21-year-old stood her ground and held her nerves in the deciding set. And what transpired in the end was an emphatic, confident win despite trailing in the first set. With a final score line of 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, the American lifted her maiden Suzanne Lenglen trophy. However, in tennis, you can’t rest on your laurels for too long because the next slam challenge always keeps waiting.

For Gauff, Wimbledon is the next stop where she will look to not just improve her record but also make a lasting impression. In an interaction with Vogue, dated June 9, she was asked regarding this tough mission. “What’s the biggest thing that you adjust in your game going into grass?” Sharing her response, Gauff revealed, “Grass has been trial and error for me. The biggest thing, I think, is just to be more aggressive.”

Reflecting on the difference between clay and grass surfaces, she added, “On clay, you have a little more time; you can slide, you can use the height of the ball’s bounce a bit more. That’s less so on grass.” Hence, all she’s going to focus on this time is to play “more aggressively… and I want to serve a lot bigger.”

Compared to her clay journey in Paris, where Gauff has performed consistently well (reaching the final in 2022 and the semis last season), the grass challenge has proved too much so far. After making her event debut at Wimbledon, back in 2019, she’s only managed to reach the fourth round yet. Last season, she couldn’t go beyond this stage after losing to Navarro. Previously, she was ousted in the first round, third round, fourth round, and fourth round in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2019. But it looks like fortunes may finally change for the newly crowned French Open queen. That’s what a former WTA pro thinks.

Chris Evert makes wild Coco Gauff prediction ahead of 2025 Wimbledon

Coco Gauff‘s maiden slam appearance came at Wimbledon only. Back in 2019, she announced her arrival, aged 15, with a shock victory over her idol and 7-time major champion Venus Williams. The win propelled her to overnight fame. However, since then she’s struggled to keep the consistency going at the grass event.

But 18-time slam champion Chris Evert believes this year might turn out differently. According to her, Gauff is “going to win all of them, yeah; for sure, she can win on every surface. She has won on clay and on hard. I can definitely see that she can win Wimbledon.”

However, Evert was reminded of the Sabalenka challenge as well. Last year, the latter couldn’t compete at the All England Club due to an injury. But in 2025, she will return to the grass surface to make a deep run. Considering the world No. 1’s overall form this season, Evert thinks Gauff may have to wait a bit before clinching the Wimbledon title.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be this year because I’m looking at (Aryna) Sabalenka and thinking she didn’t play last year because she was injured, and she didn’t play the year they didn’t let the Russians play. She has missed a few years, but to me, that surface will be her best surface because of her power.“

What are your thoughts on Gauff's chances at Wimbledon this season? Will she be able to carry her French Open form successfully into the 'all-white' tournament? Let us know in the comments below.