Two Major Reasons for Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon Loss Against Yastremska in Round One

After becoming the first American woman to win the Roland Garros title since Serena Williams (in 2015), Coco Gauff was aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year (‘Channel Slam’). Speaking about starting her campaign at this historic tennis event at SW19, Gauff said, “Mentally, I’m really excited. Every time I come on these grounds, I get so inspired, so I’m really excited.” But her excitement surrounding this tournament was cut short by Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in the first round! What were the main reasons behind her shocking defeat, though?

Well, before this tournament, Coco Gauff went down to China’s Xinyu Wang in the R16 of the Grass Court Court Championships. So, her form wasn’t up to the mark on grass, despite having a successful campaign on clay. This can be one of the major reasons that hampered her confidence before heading into Wimbledon. Before the major, while talking about this switch from clay to grass, and taking it forward from there, she said, “It is a quick turnaround. I think that’s the reason why this double is so hard. You go from winning such a high tournament and having to be back to work not even a few days later. I would love to do that. Also, I’m not going to put that much pressure on myself because I’ve been telling my team and people around me, this is all new territory for me. I’m just going to learn as I go.”

Despite her title triumph in Roland Garros, several experts raised a few question marks about her chances on grass. But what other than her form could be a major reason behind her exit from Wimbledon? Well, even in her previous match against Wang she committed 25 unforced errors and seven double faults. In this match as well, Coco Gauff was seen struggling with the same issue. Her higher number of errors in this match, including 29 unforced errors and especially the number of double faults (9) she committed in this match, could be another reason behind this shocking 6(3)-7,1-6 defeat. The 2025 Wimbledon has been offering us surprising results each and every day now!

This is Yastremska’s first win over a Top player since 2019, and Coco Gauff became the third Top 5 seed to make an exit from this tournament. With this win, the Ukrainian has now taken her H2H record to 1-3 against the American. What did she say after this incredible win, though?

After the match, Dayana Yastremska said, “First thing I wanna say is this court brings me a lot of nice memories. I played here in junior finals. It gave me a lot of emotions. I think it was a great match today. I was really on fire. I even have fire on my nails.” Later on, she went on to add, “Playing Coco is something special. We’ve played 4 times. It’s 3-1 for her. She’s a great player and great person. We have a very good relationship. I enjoyed a lot. These courts are made for the greatest players. I’m very grateful to be on this court. Thank you so much for the support.“

With this win, Yastremska is now going to face Russia’s Anastasia Zakharova in the second round. But what about the American hopes at the 2025 Wimbledon?

Can Madison Keys step up after Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula’s exit from the 2025 Wimbledon?

Well, now the 2025 AO champion seems to be one of the biggest hopes for all the American fans at the moment. She defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round by 6(4)-7,7-5,7-5, and next up for her will be Serbia’s Olga Danilovic. Talking about predictions for the American women’s stars at Wimbledon, some had backed Gauff while others snubbed her for Madison Keys. Different experts shared different opinions!

Previously, experts like Chris Evert had backed Coco Gauff, saying that they definitely see that Gauff can win Wimbledon. While the former world number 4, Tim Henman, stated that he would love to see Coco Gauff win the Wimbledon Championships. Reacting to her previous defeat in Berlin, CoCo Vandeweghe had in fact claimed that that defeat may serve as a blessing in disguise ahead of her Wimbledon campaign. But all of those predictions got wasted with this defeat to the world number 42.

Now, others like Andy Roddick didn’t look too optimistic about Gauff’s chances in this tournament. In fact, he had predicted that Coco Gauff wouldn’t be able to make it to the fourth round. But talking about Madison Keys, he said, “I like Madison Keys from the American side. I think she is my favourite. I think she is well-versed on the grass. She had good results.” Will Keys help Roddick’s predictions turn out to be true?

Several others, like Tracy Austin, Chanda Austin, and a few more, had also showcased their optimism with Keys’ chances at Wimbledon. Madison Keys’ best record at Wimbledon was reaching the QFs in 2015 and 2023. Do you think that with the absence of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in this epic grass court battle, Madison Keys will step up for the Americans? Don’t miss a moment—get minute-by-minute coverage of the Championships on EssentiallySports.