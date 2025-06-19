2-Time Grand Slam Champion Announces Retirement in Tearful Farewell Message

Petra Kvitova had announced her arrival on the centre stage in stunning fashion. The Czech left-hander crushed Maria Sharapova in the 2011 Wimbledon final and became the first player born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title. Just three years later, she lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish once more, further solidifying her legacy as one of the most dangerous players on grass. Now, at 35, the former World No. 2 has decided it’s time to close the curtain on a remarkable career.

After taking a break from the sport in February 2024 for maternity leave, Kvitova gave birth to her son, Petr, during the Wimbledon fortnight last July, an almost poetic coincidence for the two-time champion. Her comeback was quiet but determined. She returned to the WTA Tour in Austin, Texas, and later picked up her sole win since returning in Rome against Irina-Camelia Begu.

But it wasn’t meant to be. After a first-round loss on the grass at Queen’s Club earlier this month against Beatriz Haddad Maia, she withdrew from the Nottingham Open with a right hip injury.

The 35-year-old has decided to make this season her last. In a heartfelt message shared on X, she announced her retirement plans and wrote, “As will all phases in life, there comes a day that it is time for a new chapter, and that time for me has come now. I therefore wanted to share with you that 2025 is my last season on tour as a professional. I am excited and very much looking forward to soak in the beauty of playing The Championships, Wimbledon one more time, a place that holds the most cherished memories in my career for me. And while I am not entirely sure yet what my hardcourt swing in the US will look like, I am intending to finish my active playing career at the US Open in New York later this summer.”

On Wednesday, the All England Club confirmed Petra Kvitova, currently ranked No. 572, has been granted a main draw wildcard into the ladies’ singles event at Wimbledon. She’s the only non-British player to receive one, and fittingly so. After all, this is the surface where she first announced herself to the world. But while she prepares to say goodbye, let’s take a moment to reflect on some of the most memorable highlights from a quietly extraordinary career.

Petra Kvitova’s most memorable moments on tour

For nearly two decades, Petra Kvitova has been one of the most consistent forces in women’s tennis. She’s won big, won often, and done it all with a calm dignity that set her apart. A two-time Wimbledon champion, winner of 31 career titles and over 600 matches, Kvitova also spent 27 weeks ranked No. 2 in the world. Her game, built on raw power and an elegant left-handed touch, has thrilled fans across generations.

And while the Grand Slams are the obvious headliners, her impact runs much deeper. Between 2011 and 2018, Kvitova was the backbone of the Czech Republic’s golden Fed Cup era, helping lead the team to six titles. On a surface she often admitted wasn’t her favorite, she still thrived, particularly in Madrid, where the altitude favored her aggressive game. She won the title there three times—in 2011, 2015, and 2018—more than any other player until Aryna Sabalenka matched that number earlier this year.

In total, Kvitova collected nine WTA 1000 titles, each one a testament to her enduring class and competitive fire. One of the most remarkable came late in her career at the 2023 Miami Open, where she outlasted Elena Rybakina in a high-quality final to claim her 30th career title, and her first WTA 1000 trophy in five years. Just a few months later, she added one more in Berlin, defeating Donna Vekic in straight sets on her beloved grass, bringing her career tally to 31.

She will be sorely missed, but there’s still time to savor her presence on tour as she crafts the final chapter of a remarkable career.