Unseeded Wimbledon Player Reaches Top Rankings 15-Months After Child Birth

When was the last time you saw someone rise from world No. 500 to a Wimbledon semifinal in under a year with a baby in tow? Belinda Bencic isn’t just having a moment; she’s living a full-blown fairytale comeback. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist shut down 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva’s magic run with a hard-fought victory. It wasn’t just a tennis match; it was a statement. Grace and guts, Bencic brought it all, taking on teenage firepower and matching it with experience and heart. And after the match?

That’s where the real magic happened. When asked how it felt to make the semis after starting the year ranked near 500, her words hit deeper than any forehand could. “I’m very proud actually,” she said with a smile. “All my career I didn’t say it a lot to myself, but you know, after having Bella I really say it to myself every day. And I think that changes a lot.” She didn’t just battle back from injury or form. she rebuilt her life and identity. As a mother. As a player. As someone who now plays not just for trophies, but for her daughter watching from the stands. Just 15 months after giving birth to Bella and having once slipped to the top 500, she’s now back in the WTA Top 20 after winning at Wimbledon. And she’s earned every step of the way.

It wasn’t just about her, though. Belinda Bencic gave credit where it was due. “Of course, I have to say it’s not only me. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my amazing family and also my amazing team. We work so hard in the comeback. And yeah, we are just enjoying life on tour with Bella. Travelling, it’s been beautiful to create these memories together,” she said. “To play great is amazing but for me, it’s a bonus. I’m just really happy to be able to play again. My body allows it. So yeah, I’m proud of everyone in my team.”

via Imago Image Credits: Belinda Bencic/Instagram

And to think, it’s been just fifteen months since she returned to the tour after giving birth to Bella on April 23, 2024. Her partner, Slovakian footballer Martin Hromkovic, who also serves as her fitness coach has been by her side every step of the way, but what next: With her next opponent being world No. 1 Iga Swiątek in the semifinals, Belinda Bencic has not only an opportunity to win the title but also to break the previous stereotypes about elite players and mothers. But beating Mirra Andreeva in Wimbledon wasn’t easy.

Belinda Bencic makes Swiss history at Wimbledon

Well, yes, Belinda Bencic has now made her first-ever Wimbledon semifinal, defeating seventh-ranked Mirra Andreeva in an intense match- 7-6(3), 7-6(2) on the Centre Court. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist managed her composure in two nervous tiebreaks and finished off the match by smashing home on match point while Andreeva had double-faulted. With this victory, Bencic becomes the first Swiss female to earn a place in the Wimbledon semifinals since Martina Hingis in 1998. Despite Andreeva serving four aces in the first set and holding Bencic back in the second, the veteran level and shot choice were too much to the liking of the Swiss.

With scores of 4-4 in the second set, she had two break points, and slightly later, served out leading by 4-5, but Andreeva broke back, and they moved to the second tiebreak. Bencic then turned it on and ended up lame as a result of a broken toenail and still managed to control with composure and strength. The Andreeva win also sees the first Grand Slam semifinal occurrence after the 2019 US Open. The semifinal in question is against the world No. 1-ranked Polish Iga Swiatek. Yet, is she able to beat the world champions?

Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic are going to clash in a Wimbledon semifinal, with Swiatzka leading 3-1 in the career head-to-head. The most notable of matches was at the Wimbledon of 2023 when Świątek was miraculously saved by two match balls and won in three sets. The Polish superstar has been in a state of dominance so far in 2025. Bencic is on the way to her second Grand Slam final after a Wimbledon title, and Swiatek is on the quest to clinch her first at the same tournament, and this is what makes this encounter so interesting. Two women who have taken completely opposite paths and who each take everything they have, all of their strength, their hearts, and their past to the same big stage.