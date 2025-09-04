US Open Recap: Amanda Anisimova Equals Williams Sisters, Osaka’s New High, and More

The two-week action filled tennis extravaganza is set to wrap up soon this weekend at the Flushing Meadows. Needless to say, fans have had a blast witnessing some of the most unexpected twists and turns at the US Open this season. Whether it was the shocking exit of recently crowned Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek at the hands of Amanda Anisimova or Naomi Osaka‘s stunning campaign that’s left everyone speechless. Following multiple setbacks in 2025, the four-time slam queen has redeemed herself. Seems like slam number five is on the cards for “NAO-CHI”. Before the commencement of the semis, here’s a look at what transpired on Day 11 of the US Open.

Naomi Osaka set to take a massive leap in the rankings

The Japanese WTA icon and former World No.1 is on a hot streak in New York. On Wednesday night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, she knocked out Czechia’s Karolina Muchova in straight sets to enter the semis of the US Open for a third time. When she did it on the last two occasions, Osaka went on to win the trophy (2018 and 2020).

Apart from her scintillating win, she’s also increased chances of making a big leap in rankings. With her deep run in New York, Naomi – who is No.24 at the moment – has ensured her entry into the top 15. So here’s how it works. If she loses the semifinal, she will still claim the 14th spot. If Osaka manages to reach the final but loses eventually, she will grab the 12th position.

However, the best possible scenario for her is to lift the trophy. In case she does, she will be No.11 while being on the verge of breaking into the top 10 once again.

Amanda Anisimova mirrors Venus and Serena Williams with historic US Open run

If there’s going to be an iconic redemption story this season, it will be none other than Amanda Anisimova‘s. Nearly two months ago, no one would have thought that her second meeting with Iga Swiatek would bring a relieving result for the American. Especially given the fact that the Pole thrashed her in just 57 minutes with a double bagel during the Wimbledon final.

But the 24-year-old had a plan ready this time in New York. On Wednesday, Anisimova took her revenge and ousted Swiatek in the quarterfinal round in straight sets. With a scoreline of 6-4, 6-3, Anisimova has reached her maiden US Open semifinal. But that’s not it.

With her latest win, Anisimova has also become the first American woman since Serena and Venus Williams to reach the semis in Grand Slams on all three surfaces. The Williams sisters did it more than two decades ago in 2002. Anisimova made it to the last four of the French Open, on clay, in 2019, then the summit clash of Wimbledon in July this year on grass.

Elena Rybakina makes unexpected move following US Open setback

In a surprising turn of events, following her US Open exit after losing to Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round, Elena Rybakina has made a crucial decision. The Kazakh tennis sensation and 2022 Wimbledon queen has parted ways with former Italian ATP pro and her coach Davide Sanguinetti.

Sanguinetti was chosen just months ago to replace Goran Ivanisevic. Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach left Rybakina’s team earlier this season. Now that Sanguinetti has exited, it means Stefano Vukov is going to be Rybakina’s only coach moving forward. Since his return, the WTA star has had an impressive run in every event she’s appeared in.

In July, she made it to the semis of the Citi Open in Washington. Then at the Canadian Open, too, she reached the last four before replicating the result in Cincinnati too. This season, she’s only won one title, though. Back in May, she captured the trophy in Strasbourg after defeating Liudmila Samsonova in the final. It will be intriguing to see how the remaining period in 2025 turns out for her.

She will look to improve her ranking going forward in future events to ensure a spot at the WTA Finals. Currently being No.10, Rybakina will have to reach under the top 8 to qualify for the year-end tournament. Can she make it happen? Only time will tell.

For all the latest real-time updates from Flushing Meadows, do follow our live US Open blog.