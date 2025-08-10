US Open Sparks Chris Evert’s 47-Year-Old Dramatic Incident That Revolutionized Tennis: “Play Was Halted”

Women’s tennis has gone through a plethora of trends in the last fifty years, especially when it comes to on-court appearances. The various fashion styles donned by iconic names have swayed fans across the world over. Take, for example, 23-time slam champion Serena Williams‘ unique hair beads. She turned heads when she first broke onto the professional scene as a teenager. Then there was Maria Sharapova‘s Swarovski crystal-studded dress at the 2017 US Open. It was inarguably elegant. And a little backtracking reveals (before WTA’s formation) Australia’s Gussie Moran made headlines in the 1940s when she flaunted her lace-trimmed outfit.

Later, it went on to become many players’ favorite style in the 1970s. But guess what? Another unforgettable moment occurred in this very decade – one that redefined how tennis and fashion go hand-in-hand. And the credit goes to 18-time slam queen Chris Evert.

As much as Evert is known for her fashion sense, she’s also associated with a specific term that has now become synonymous with the racket sport. Nearly 50 years ago, however, it wasn’t so common. The year was 1978 and the event was the US Open when Evert stepped on the court for an early round encounter. However, the match became famous – and highly talked about – for something else. As Evert put it, “I remember everything about that day. The green court. The white lines. My diamond bracelet and the dripping sweat of competition.” That day, something unexpected happened, giving birth to a timeless piece of fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a latest Instagram post, Evert herself revealed the incident. “I’m reminiscing about 1978 when I dropped my diamond bracelet on Center Court. Play was halted, and the Tennis Bracelet was born.” It was during that moment that the term ‘tennis bracelet’ was first coined, thanks to Evert and her passion for sporting shiny, elegant jewelry in her matches. It’s been 47 years since that revolutionary moment occurred. But the accidental term used back then has now turned into a popular accessory, with Evert’s partnership with famous jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann. This year, too, she has launched a teaser ahead of the 2025 US Open in New York.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Evert (@chrissieevert) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

For the uninitiated, Evert first collaborated with Kosann in 2022 to introduce a dedicated “Tennis Bracelet” collection, which offered a wide range of bracelets. Purpose? To pay tribute to Evert’s originally storied bracelet that started it all in 1978. “When I competed, I wanted to wear something that gave me confidence and empowered me, both as a woman and an athlete,” said the tennis legend previously. “My tennis bracelet added a personal element to my style on the court and served as a daily reminder that I can do and be anything.” Indeed, she can do anything. Even if it means battling cancer.

Chris Evert turns heads at 70 after battling cancer

For the uninitiated, Chris Evert was diagnosed with ovarian cancer four years ago. She had also lost her sister Jeanne to the same disease. Evert’s tests revealed that she also had the BRCA1 gene mutation. She opted for a preventive hysterectomy, and subsequent pathology confirmed stage 1 ovarian cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To overcome this devastating phase of her life, she underwent six rounds of chemotherapy. At the beginning of 2023, she was eventually declared cancer-free. But later that year, her cancer relapsed at an early stage. The doctors surgically removed with timely intervention fortunately, all the cancerous cells. She underwent another round of chemotherapy.

Finally, in late December 2024, Evert shared a crucial update on her Instagram. Reflecting on her journey in this battle, she wrote, “Not so long ago! 🙏 grateful for everyday, everything, everyone! ❤️” She was happy and healthy once again. And this year, her public appearances displayed positivity.

Just over a month ago, on July 29, Evert shared a picture from the Aspen Theatre Gala with her niece, Tatum Shane, to support her other sister, Clare Evert-Shane. Donning a bright pink dress, the 18-time slam queen wrote, “Incredible evening at the @theatreaspenco Annual Gala 🌙⭐️🌟! Loved supporting my sister, @clareevertshane, the chair of Aspen’s renowned theater. Every year, the talent and productions are world-class and bring immense joy to my summers. Congratulations on an unforgettable event! 🎭” She was exuding confidence, owing to her transformation after recovery in the last few months.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Undoubtedly, a true champion, isn’t she? How does Chris Evert’s journey inspire you? Let us know in a comment.