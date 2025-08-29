US Open Star Slams Injustice Towards Young Fan With a Bold Message

Well, this year’s US Open is turning out to be an eventful one for the fans to watch. Be it the thrilling action on the court or the off-court events, fans can hardly take their eyes off the tournament. Yesterday, one such incident took place, which caught the eyes of the tennis world. Polish star Kamil Majchrzak won a thrilling second-round encounter against Karen Khachanov, the ninth seed at the US Open. The encounter went till the match tiebreaker, with Majchrzak holding his nerves to prevail in a tight match. Subsequently, he was involved in an unfortunate incident with a young fan, but made it up with a heartwarming gesture.

As the Polish star proceeded near the stands to sign autographs, a young fan was eagerly waiting for him. While signing the autographs, Majchrzak presented his cap to the young fan, but a man beside him took the cap and immediately kept it in his bag despite the young fan requesting it. The young fan’s heart broke, and he was visibly disappointed. The video of the incident went viral on social media, and it even caught the attention of the Polish star.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Majchrzak shared some snaps of the incident, while writing, “After the match I didn’t record that my cap didn’t get to the boy. Thanks to @asicstennis I’ve got enough caps, so I’m prepared for that… Hey guys, could you help me find the kid from my match. If it’s you (or your parents see this, please send me a DM.” Although Majchrzak didn’t realize that the cap didn’t go to the young fan, he wanted to make it up by reaching out to him and making his day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamil Majchrzak (@kamilmajchrzakk) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Meanwhile, Majchrzak is having an unforgettable time on the court lately. Once banned for doping last year, the Polish star emerged strong from the setback to achieve the best results of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Kamil Majchrzak thanks a special person for a strong comeback

Behind every successful man, there is a woman. Ask Majchrzak, who will 100% agree with this. The Polish star’s wife, Marta, has stood behind him through thick and thin to ensure that he thrives on the tennis court. Apart from winning a Challenger title earlier this month, Majchrzak also reached the pre-quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the third round at the US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thanking his wife for the support, the Polish star said, “I’m incredibly happy after what I’ve been through to be back here at Wimbledon and living my dream. My wife has been very strong for me and helped me survive the case and the process. She sacrificed a lot – not just during this period, because we’ve been together a long time. She created me as a tennis player and a human being.”

Further up, Majchrzak will face Leandro Riedi in the third round of the US Open. It’ll be interesting to see if the Polish star can keep his winning run going at Flushing Meadows.