US Open’s Controversial Decision on American National Anthem Faces Outrage: “Shameful”

Remember how the 2023 US Open women’s singles final featured the track “America the Beautiful” ahead of Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka’s epic clash at the Arthur Ashe? While the national anthem was performed on the opening night, it was nowhere to be seen before the clash between the then 19-year-old Gauff and the Belarusian. Fast forward to 2025 and it seems the event has still chosen to continue with the unusual tradition, leading into the awaited final. This time, it’s between home favorite Amanda Anisimova and Sabalenka. The latter’s in her third-straight final appearance in New York.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Seeing no national anthem being played ahead of the final, however, passionate Americans are already upset over the organizers. It seems many are simply not welcoming this pattern which is going on for quite some time now.

When it comes to the all-important final, Anisimova is playing for her maiden slam. On the other hand, Sabalenka is looking to defend her title from last season while chasing her fourth overall major trophy. It’s also their rematch after July’s Wimbledon semifinal. In that encounter, Anisimova bested the World No.1 to enter her first summit clash at the grass major.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming back to the debatable situation of no national anthem this time, then there are other slams (not all) that do feature it. For example just this year, ahead of the Madison Keys-Sabalenka clash, “Advance Australia Fair” was sung by a young child singer named Zoe Desmier. At Wimbledon, however, it’s not the case and same pattern is followed at the French Open too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans call out US Open organizers for omitting national anthem ahead of Amanda Anisimova-Sabalenka clash

One angry fan simply wrote, “Watching the US Open women’s final. What the heck do liberals have against our national anthem???? Other countries enthusiastically play theirs at sporting events!!!!”

AD

Meanwhile, another disappointed American chimed in saying, “US OPEN….What was that Bullshit National Anthem opening ceremony! It’s completely shameful 😞 what a disgrace!”

This isn’t the first time fans watching on TV have are upset over such a decision of the American hard court slam. Back in 2023, ahead of the men’s singles final, too, there was no national anthem played ahead of Djokovic-Medvedev’s battle. Remember what the former ESPN anchor Sage Steele said while commenting on that instance? “Ahhh… the irony of refusing to allow our national anthem … at the *US* Open,” while adding, “I remain hopeful that we can get back to truly appreciating the greatness of America, but man…this is sad.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there was one who tagged the official US Open account on X and wrote, “So no national anthem at US open final??? You guys suck @usopen” Seems like the event’s decision hasn’t gone down well with ardent Americans.

For the latest updates on all the action from the Flushing Meadows, don’t forget to follow our live US Open blog.