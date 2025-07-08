USA Celebrates as Amanda Anisimova Reaches Serena Williams’ Wimbledon Record

The American hopes suffered an early jolt at Wimbledon, with the likes of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula losing in the first round. Especially Gauff, who was the favorite at this year’s Wimbledon, and who came from the French Open victory a few weeks ago. With her loss, American fans might have felt that their hopes had ended in this tournament until Amanda Anisimova scripted history at the tournament. Earlier today, she had a stunning straight-set victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to enter the last four. Subsequently, the American fans were overjoyed as their hopes were reignited at the tournament, and Anisimova matched Serena Williams’ record, who was the last American woman to make it to the Wimbledon semifinals.

Back in 2019, Williams made it to the summit clash of the Wimbledon Championships but lost out to Simona Halep in the finals. However, no American woman had reached the Wimbledon semifinals in the last five years, with Anisimova breaking that void with a gritty straight-set win over Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 7-6 (9).

What is even more impressive is the fact that Anisimova had a mental health break a couple of years back and had fallen down the WTA rankings. Nonetheless, she decided to come back and is showing glimpses of her best form now. As a result, American fans are left impressed and have now pinned their hopes on her.

Amanda Anisimova reignites American hopes

With her win today, Anisimova has reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time in her career. Additionally, she entered the Wimbledon Championships outside the top 10 at the 12th spot. Thus, a fan wrote, “From rock bottom to Centre Court Amanda Anisimova just turned a comeback into a statement. Rankings don’t measure heart.” The fan was truly overjoyed as Anisimova bettered the performance shown by some of her higher-ranked peers like Gauff and Pegula.

Further, another fan had an interesting reaction to Anisimova’s victory. “I HAVE DIED SO MANY TIMES AMANDA ANISIMOVA THE MUVA YOU ARE,” the fan exclaimed, as he eagerly watched Anisimova enter the Wimbledon semifinals. Meanwhile, one of the X users spilled an interesting fact about Anisimova this year. The fan wrote, “That’s her 26 win of the year . Number 8 in rankings and 7 in WTA finals race. She’ll play Aryna Sabalenka in semis. Keep going Ama.” However, it looks like Anisimova isn’t done yet and there are more wins coming her way this year.

While it was a one-sided first set, the second set was a topsy-turvy affair and went right to the distance. However, the American star kept her cool and won crucial points in the tiebreaker to win the match in straight sets. Thus, a fan wrote, “That was one of the craziest sets I’ve seen all season. Incredible mental fortitude from Anisimova to keep recovering and not allowing Pavlyuchenkova to get over the finish line in that second set. She kept attacking, going for her shots, and playing brave tennis. And it paid off.” The fan was utterly impressed with Anisimova’s gritty display today. Lastly, an American fan was thrilled to see the country’s flag flying high again as Anisimova completed a thrilling win. “Anisimova moves on!!! We love seeing Americans win! On to the semifinals,” the fan wrote, as he has high hopes for her.

Up next, Anisimova will face World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the Wimbledon final. Can the American star keep the momentum going and upset Sabalenka? Let us know your views in the comments below.

