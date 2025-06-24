Venus & Serena Williams’ Legacy Sparks WTA Star’s Raw Wimbledon Warm-Up Admission

With Wimbledon just 6 days away, the legends of the lawn are echoing louder than ever. While the GS calendar revolves around 4 iconic events, Wimbledon, since 1877, remains the crown jewel. And no two names shine brighter on its turf than Serena Williams and Venus Williams, who together hold a stunning 12 titles at The All England Club. As their extraordinary 28-year reign quietly concludes, their legacy still inspires. And for 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, the Williams sisters have become her mental refuge amidst tough grass-court talk during her Wimbledon warm-up, a reminder of greatness, grit, and grace.

Recently, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez kicked off her Bad Homburg Open campaign in style. She powered past Germany’s Tatjana Maria 6-0, 7-6(1) in the opening round. The 22-year-old from Laval, Quebec, was sharp from the start. She fired 3 aces, breaking Maria 4 times, and winning 61% of her 1st-serve points. Maria did offer late resistance, landing 4 aces and converting her lone break point. However, the Canadian dominated the tie-break 7-1 to seal the win in straight sets.

Now deep into her 3rd grass-court event of the season, Fernandez continues to find her rhythm on the slick surface ahead of Wimbledon. Reflecting on the unique challenges of transitioning from clay to grass, the former US Open finalist credited Serena and Venus Williams as her ultimate role models.

Right after her commanding win at the Bad Homburg Open, Leylah Fernandez, on Sunday, stepped up for her on-court interview, grinning but grounded. When asked how she managed to transition from the slow clay to the slick, fast-paced grass courts, the 22-year-old Canadian didn’t pretend to have all the answers. Instead, she pointed to the legends who made grass-court mastery look effortless. “Honestly, I think you’ve got to ask Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Roger Federer—the greats who have won on grass—because I’m still trying to figure it out. Even Steffi [Graf], you have to ask her because, you know, I don’t even know how to transition from clay to grass,” she said with a laugh.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 11, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Leylah Fernandez of Canada hits a backhand against Emma Raducanu of Great Britain (not pictured) in the women’s singles final on day thirteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Later, the former US Open finalist elaborated on her evolving approach to grass court play. The transition window from Roland Garros to Wimbledon is brutally short, and she knows it. “We’re figuring it out, but you know, the one thing I do know is that the grass court is very quick. You just got to be fast, slow, and creative,” she added, perfectly summing up the chaos and beauty of the surface.

And truth be told, her admiration for the Williams sisters is more than justified, though. Serena Williams, arguably the greatest grass-court player of the 21st century, boasts a staggering 107 wins to just 15 losses on the surface. Her 87.70% win rate is second best in WTA history, highlighted by eight grass-court titles, including seven Wimbledon crowns.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams carved her slice of history on the grass as well. With 5 Wimbledon titles and 4 Runner-up finishes, Venus has won 98 grass-court matches with an 81.66% win rate, ranking sixth all-time. Together, the Williams sisters didn’t just compete; they ruled the lawns of SW19.

But all eras must shift! Last marks a poignant moment: for the 1st time since 1996, neither Williams’ sister showed in the Wimbledon draw. For Venus, she recently made headlines as part of the Roland Garros commentary team is not planned to appear at the Grass court pinnacle, but fans are left wondering, what’s Serena up to now?

Serena Williams shares unseen Olympia moment post-Beyoncé concert

Retired in 2022, but never far from the spotlight, Serena Williams recently lit up her IG Stories with a glittering glimpse into Beyoncé’s electrifying show at Paris’ legendary Stade de France. The 23-time Major singles champion wasn’t just another spectator. She was front and center, singing her heart out to Beyoncé’s 2011 classic “Love on Top.” She indeed matched the energy of the pop icon with fierce, joyful abandon.

The 43-year-old tennis titan reminded the world that her power isn’t confined to the court. She owns every space she steps into. Her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, captured the awe of the moment of X, posting, “Didn’t know Beyoncé was gonna FLY tonight. Damn!”, a nod to Queen Bey’s dramatic mid-air horseshoe prop performance that left fans speechless.

But the spotlight doesn’t end there. Away from the stadium lights, Serena’s world continues to sparkle with warmth. A fan-run IG page recently shared a clip from her TikTok that melted hearts. In that, Serena is dancing with her daughters, Olympia and Adira, to the viral “Wall To Wall” Challenge.

Chris Brown’s 2007 hit song has resurfaced on TikTok with over 815,000 videos. Moreover, Serena’s joyful dance shows that she’s just as rhythmic as a mother as she is as a tennis player.

Now, with Wimbledon just days away, the absence of both Williams sisters will be felt deeply once again. Yet, if there’s Wimbledon, there’s the Royal Box. And don’t be surprised if Serena makes a dazzling courtside appearance at Center Court. After all, royalty always finds its way home.