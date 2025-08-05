Venus Williams Addresses ‘Faking It’ Talk as She Opens Up on Sister Serena and Their New Venture

“I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus,” Serena had said after her final official match—a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open. Together, the Williams sisters have crushed records, shattered barriers, and left little for the next generation: Coco, Naomi, take note. Career Grand Slam? Gone. Olympic golds? Gone. World No.1? Gone. And for those who have ever wondered if they truly get along after all those fierce battles? Venus has answered that loud and clear.

Last month, the tennis world got hit with a power serve: Venus and Serena Williams announced their latest ace: a brand-new video podcast set to launch this August on X, Elon Musk’s platform. “We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot,” the sisters said in a joint statement to Variety. As two of the greatest to ever grip a racquet return to the spotlight, Venus, set for a US Open appearance, didn’t hold back. She spilled the beans on whispers that their bond is a show.

In a recent sit-down with Afua Hirsch of Marie Claire, Venus Williams pulled back the curtain on a question that’s trailed the Williams sisters for decades: Are they really as close as they seem? When asked if the upcoming podcast, “Unfiltered Truth”, was a response to public curiosity about their bond, Venus didn’t hesitate. “There’s been kind of a fascination about Serena and I, right?” she added. “Because we played [against] each other so many times and people were like: ‘How do they, like, get along? Do they really like each other? They’re just faking it. So we’re really excited to actually share more of ourselves.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Venus Williams and Serena Williams laugh on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

It’s the kind of honesty fans have long waited for. Venus knows the world has seen the trophies, the rivalries, the shared spotlights, but not always the raw, unfiltered version of their sisterhood. “I don’t think a lot of people know that much about us when it really comes down to it, especially our dynamic together,” she added. Now, with this podcast, they’re finally setting the record straight, in their own voices.

Sisterhood, for Venus, runs deeper than doubles titles and center court memories. When asked about growing up in a big family, she lit up. “Having sisters has been one of my greatest blessings. We’ve always had each other’s backs – lifting each other up, challenging each other to grow and just showing up for each other, no matter what.” Her words landed like poetry, authentic, rooted in love, and soaked in gratitude.

She reflected on her journey with Serena like it was sacred. “We’ve all always been close, but going through my tennis journey with Serena? That’s something I’ll never take for granted. I honestly can’t imagine doing it without her. Sisterhood is powerful. It’s grounding. It’s love. And I’m so grateful I get to walk through this life with them right beside me.”

But even as this bold new chapter begins, Venus’s US Open return hangs in the balance, with a fierce American newcomer ready to challenge the legacy.

Venus Williams’ US Open comeback threatened by rising American

The road to New York is blazing hot as American contenders charge into the 2025 US Open Wild Card Challenge, chasing a shot at Flushing Meadows glory. In this all-or-nothing race, one American man and one woman will punch their ticket to the main draw, earned the hard way, through fierce competition and sheer consistency. On the women’s side, it’s a battle of ranking points, with each match, each set, each rally carrying weight. Only the best two performances over the three-week window will count. And in this high-octane sprint, there’s no room to slip.

Right now, Caty McNally is running away with it. She’s not just leading, she’s dominating. Her brilliant title-winning performance at the USTA Pro Circuit W100 in Evansville didn’t just add a trophy to her cabinet; it skyrocketed her to the top of the Challenge rankings. With that win alone, McNally built a towering 105-point lead over the rest of the field. The gap? It’s no longer narrow. It’s massive.

Trailing her is none other than Venus Williams, a living legend who turned back time at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, grabbing her first singles win in two years. Just last week, Venus was only 40 points behind McNally. But Caty’s latest run, reaching the R32 at the Canadian Open before falling to Madison Keys, widened the distance dramatically.

Now, the pressure is dialed up. The Cincinnati Open looms large. It’s Venus’s next big shot, perhaps her final one, to close the gap and snatch that Wild Card. The path is steep, the odds long, but if anyone knows how to rise when the lights burn brightest, it’s Venus Williams.

She’s 45. She’s chasing history. And if she delivers at Cincinnati, the roar in New York could shake Arthur Ashe Stadium to its core.