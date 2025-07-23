brand-logo
Venus Williams Admits Harsh Tennis Toll as Fiancé Andrea Preti’s Role in Comeback Revealed

By Sayantan Roy

Jul 22, 2025

Debate
Form is temporary, class is permanent! It has been almost two years since Venus Williams won a match in the singles event on the Tour, and guess what? She was last seen taking part in a competitive tournament almost 1 year, 4 months, and 4 days ago, i.e., at the 2024 Miami Open. Williams had then gone down to the 21-year-old Russian, Diana Shnaider, in straight sets. So, although there was nothing to prove, it was still a battle to re-establish her dominance on the court with her return to action at the 2025 Citi Open. Did she manage to do that?

Well, before starting her singles match against another youngster, Peyton Stearns, the 45-year-old had secured a victory in her doubles match alongside her compatriot Hailey Baptiste. Following that victory, Venus Williams said, “It’s just nice to be able to play. Where I am at this year is so much different from where I was last year. It’s night and day, being able to be here and prepare for the tournament as opposed to preparing for surgery a year ago.” After having a winning start in the doubles event, Williams has now defeated Stearns in the first round (R32) of her singles match by 6-3,6-4. Pure Class!

She couldn’t have asked for a better start, right? Williams needed just 1 hour and 37 minutes to defeat Peyton Stearns and with this win, the seven-time major champion has now become the oldest player to win a tour-level singles match since then-47-year-old Martina Navratilova’s heroics at the 2004 Wimbledon. What was her initial reaction after this win? Well, first and foremost, she thanked one of her biggest pillars of support in recent times. Who’s he? “My fiancée is here. He really encouraged me to keep playing. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? It’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time,” said Venus Williams in her post-match interview.

At 45, Venus Williams defies age—Is she the ultimate symbol of perseverance in sports?

