Venus Williams Announces Shocking Tennis Return After a 16-Month Long Hiatus

Breaking news! Perhaps all the tennis fans will now witness the moment they’ve been waiting for such a long time. Venus Williams was last seen in action at the 2024 Miami Open. Following that, he hasn’t returned to competitive tennis, but did that stop her from pursuing her passion in tennis? Definitely not! At the 2025 French Open, she was seen taking up a new role, analysing the matches and commentating during the tournament. Seeing that, some of the fans wondered has she had now unofficially brought an end to her career?

Her reply to those rumors was, “While I haven’t retired and am still open to returning to the court when the time feels right, commentating allows me to stay immersed in the sport without the physical demands of competition.” Talking about his new role, she claimed that she has always been known as a player and has been a student of the game, constantly analyzing, adapting, and learning. But has that time come for her to make a return to the court with a racket in hand?

Well, as per the latest news coming in from the tennis world, the 45-year-old American star, Venus Williams, is all set to take part in the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, which kicks off from July 19 and will go on till July 27. This will be her first appearance in this tournament since 2022. Finally, the wait ends for all the tennis fans…the seven-time Grand Slam champion is ready to roar yet again!