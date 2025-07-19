Venus Williams’ Comeback Sparks Concern as Viral Practice Clip Leaves Fans Divided

Venus Williams is finally back in the mix. After months of suspense over her tennis career and potential retirement, the American legend has taken to the court ahead of her comeback bid at the Citi DC Open. Williams has been handed a wildcard entry into the tournament, which will be her first appearance in almost a year and a half. She was last seen in action at the Miami Open last year, where she lost in the first round against Diana Shnaider. Nonetheless, Williams looked in full steam ahead of her comeback and left fans divided in a viral practice clip.

Earlier this week, Williams trained with her younger sister, Serena, before traveling to Washington to play in the tournament scheduled next week. After reaching there, Venus Williams took no time to rest as she got to the court immediately and was engaged in an intense practice session.

“There’s something truly special about D.C.—the energy, the fans, the history. This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again,” Williams said, ahead of her comeback at the Citi Open. Even as the American legend got her preparations in full swing for the tournament, fans spotted something unusual about her, which left them divided.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

What did fans say about Venus Williams’ training session?

Having been away from the court for a long time, one can expect some rustiness from any player. The same case occurred with the 45-year-old Williams, who was barely seen moving while being engaged in a rally. Her footwork was very unusual and something which the fans quickly pointed out as her practice clip went viral. One of the fans wrote, “She’s barely moving,” as she hit all the shots from a single spot instead of moving around the baseline.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Williams on a prolonged absence from tennis, speculations surrounded her retirement from the sport. “Didn’t she retire,” asked one fan, after watching her practice video, in which Williams looked like a player who hadn’t played tennis for years. Despite Williams not announcing her retirement, many fans felt that she may have stepped away from tennis, leading fans to question if she had called it quits. On the other hand, one of the X users had a stern suggestion for the American legend. Wanting to take the rest of her career seriously, the fan suggested, “She better be playing doubles only I need her to be so serious.” The fan eagerly hoped that she would have one last laugh before retirement.

Meanwhile, a Naomi Osaka fan couldn’t wait to watch Williams back in action at the Citi Open. “Of course I’m rooting for my baby gurl @naomiosaka but Venus is the one I got my eyes on,” said the fan, as the practice clip of Williams got the fan deeply interested in Williams’ comeback bid. Lastly, a fan saw visible changes in Williams’ game after her appearance in over a year. The fan wrote, “I missed that wrist broken backhand,” as he hoped that she would have a strong comeback on her return to tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The draw for the Citi Open will be released later today, as Williams awaits her first-round opponent. While this could be Venus’ final bid on the WTA Tour, Williams will hope that she finds joy on her return and makes a strong statement on her comeback.